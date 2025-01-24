Archbishop authorizes special collection for LA wildfire relief

BRAINTREE -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning has called for parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston to institute a special collection for relief efforts helping victims of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles in the past weeks.



"The enormity of the tragedy that has unfolded in Southern California as a result of the wildfires is heartbreaking," archdiocesan Secretary for Communications and Public Affairs Terrence Donilon wrote in a Jan. 21 email to parishes.



An estimated 28 people have died in the fires, and that number is likely to increase. Over 12,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and 40,000 acres of land have been damaged. Catholic institutions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the country, were not spared. Sixty-five Catholic schools in the archdiocese were forced to evacuate, as were parishioners of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and St. Rita Parish in Altadena. Over 100 students and 16 employees of St. Elizabeth School lost their homes to fire. Corpus Christi Parish in Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed, except for the tabernacle and the Blessed Sacrament it contained.



Catholic Charities USA has rushed to the aid of wildfire victims and is requesting donations.



"In the spirit of solidarity, Archbishop Henning is asking pastors to consider a special collection to support Catholic Charities relief efforts," Donilon wrote. "Parishes may determine other ways to lend support along with prayers and special intentions for overcoming this immense challenge."



Checks should be addressed to parishes with "LA Wildfires Relief" in the memo. All donations will go directly to Catholic Charities USA.



"On behalf of the archbishop, thank you for your attentiveness to this important collection and expression of our solidarity with those who are suffering," Donilon wrote.

Advertisement