Cultivating excellence and building for life at St. Bridget School

St. Bridget School in Framingham continues to evolve as an educational facility that is rooted deep in Catholic faith. We believe in working with the whole child in terms of instilling a foundation of Catholic beliefs and values, well rounded academic achievement, a strong sense of community, as well as overall social and social emotional development. We are guided under the educational premise of faith, community, and scholarship. SBS prioritizes maximizing the potential of each of our 274 students, ranging from the ages of preschool through eighth grade. We believe this approach allows every student to be optimally prepared for continued academic advancement and ultimately maximize their readiness for high school and beyond.



We apply continued focus on enhancing our school environment by recently increasing our technology initiatives, developing a technology-based common study area, all while we are in the midst of enhancing our classrooms with state-of-the-art solar blinds. Our school hall has been refurbished, allowing it to once again become a more pliable, multi-purpose facility, benefiting each member of our student body. We have added a new faculty, fostering a more balanced academic platform that includes rising educators as well as intermediary and seasoned faculty.



A commitment to an expanded sense of community has also been adopted within the current school year. Administratively, we have developed a network with school-based community leaders that has allowed us to broaden our lens, resulting in expanded vision not only for our rising high schoolers but for our entire student body. St. Bridget School also continues to foster relationships with neighboring schools, resulting in integrated, community-driven opportunities for our students.



Above all, our faith-guided practice is woven in throughout the day, beginning each morning with school-wide prayer, daily readings from the Gospel, as well as ending the day with community prayer. Mass is attended weekly at our parish, including Holy Days of obligation. Proudly, St. Bridget School has also added a Catholic deacon to the faculty to support our delivery of religious education. Additionally, we have partnered with the parish's director of Family Faith Formation, enriching Confirmation preparation for our students. We feel it is significant to lead our student population by example and to apply these faith-guided initiatives with fidelity. It is our mission to cultivate well-rounded young adults who are guided by core values that align with our Catholic faith. Respect, responsibility, accountability, humility, and kindness are attributes that we look to instill in each student. We invite you to explore our educational commitment to "faith, community, and scholarship"!







JAMES KELLY (JKELLY@SBSFRAMINGHAM.ORG OR 508-875-0181) IS THE PRINCIPAL AT ST. BRIDGET SCHOOL IN FRAMINGHAM, SERVING A DIVERSE POPULATION OF 274 STUDENTS SPANNING FROM PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT FROM OVER 15 DISTRICTS.