St. Augustine students 'give back' to the community

On a bright Thursday morning this past September, after gathering for morning prayer, St. Augustine School students stepped into a day of service known as "Auggies Give Back Day." September marks a season of new beginnings in schools and it is a time to warmly welcome new and returning students and families, establish the rhythms and routines of learning for the year, and invite the whole community to engage with the school's mission and culture. At St. Augustine School, "Auggies Give Back Day" has become a cherished part of these routines, offering students a real way to live out their school's mission of forming saints and scholars while embodying the Augustinian values of truth, unity, and love.



This year, during the fourth annual "Auggies Give Back Day," students performed meaningful acts of love and service both on campus and throughout the wider community. Nursery and pre-K students planted vibrant Chrysanthemums around the school grounds, while students in grades K-three crafted placemats for senior luncheons at the St. Augustine Parish, made cozy blankets, and created cheerful greeting cards and birthday boxes to brighten others' days. Older students ventured off-campus to serve at places like the Senior Center, Lazarus House Food Pantry and Thrift Store, St. Augustine Cemetery, and the Cor Unum Meal Center.



After returning to school and sharing lunch, the entire student body gathered in the gym for an assembly to reflect on the experiences of the day. Each grade took turns presenting photos, posters, and reflections, recounting their experiences and the impact of their efforts. Simple acts of sharing together unites the school, introducing new students and re-engaging returning ones in the culture of service that defines St. Augustine School.



"Auggies Give Back Day" is more than a single day of service; it's an opportunity for students to embody love in action, offering their time and hearts to others in need. In a world yearning for examples of kindness, these students witness the transformative power of serving others. As St. Augustine himself beautifully expressed, "What does love look like? It has the hands to help others. It has the feet to hasten to the poor and needy. It has eyes to see misery and want. It has the ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men. That is what love looks like."



Through this annual tradition, the students of St. Augustine School not only give back but also grow in their understanding of what it means to live lives inspired by faith, service, and love. It is a true "mission moment" for St. Augustine School and over the years, "Auggies Give Back Day" provides students with many examples of how Jesus calls us all to love our neighbor.







JOSEPH BIANCO IS THE PRINCIPAL AT ST. AUGUSTINE SCHOOL IN ANDOVER, A NURSERY THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SCHOOL SERVING OVER 390 STUDENTS FROM 29 COMMUNITIES.