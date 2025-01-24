An exemplary program for prefects and class representatives

Read Special Section

Two years ago, Lawrence Catholic Academy began introducing a prefect and class representative program to help build student leadership skills and assist teachers and younger students. The principal of LCA, Ms. Monica Lucey, and the school's president, Father Paul B. O'Brien, decided to create the program to provide meaningful, not simply resume-building, student leadership opportunities. The program, which includes unique elements, has now come into its own, with some unexpected results.



When choosing students for the 15 prefect positions and seven class representative positions, the overarching consideration is sincere devotion to the mission of this Roman Catholic school in Lawrence: to educate the whole person for life through a curriculum rooted in spiritual formation and academic excellence. Although this consideration may be obvious, the specific selection criteria and duties for positions of prefect and class representative are not. Far from it.







Self-motivation vs. top grades



Selecting prefects and class representatives, LCA takes into account fundamental strengths of character, including trustworthiness, kindness, and sense of responsibility, and potential to set a fine model for younger students. Contrary to the approaches of schools that give great weight to academic performance, however, LCA's approach rewards those who have been gradually working on improving themselves and showing solid leadership potential. Ms. Lucey explains, "We look for students who are motivated and dedicated to our school -- and we seek ones who have shown that they want to push themselves to be better leaders every day."



That is, self-motivation to develop leadership skills trumps academic prowess. According to Ms. Lucey, "Prefects and class representatives are not always the students who showed up on Day One with great grades, but rather those who have grown during their time at LCA and are making themselves known among their peers and others as truly dependable and worthy of leadership responsibilities." Having the potential to serve as a model for them is key.



Father O'Brien elaborates, "One of the prefects, for example, was a student who had been on a negative path that called into question the student's long-term prospects, but then turned around and became responsible and reliable. The student began to act dependably. We could see the student's potential for inspiring others. In the student's decisions to turn around his life, we could see emerging in that student the potential for excellent leadership."







Assisting teachers, raising younger students' voices



Within LCA, prefects are eighth graders and serve at large. As the eldest students at the school, their leadership benefits students in all classes. On the other hand, class representatives are seventh graders and are assigned to particular classes, sometimes those of younger siblings. For example, Leah Quinones, who serves as a class representative to grade four, cherishes the opportunity to see her younger sister during the school day among the fourth graders she is assigned to visit.



With respect to roles, prefects are asked to assist teachers and younger students in a range of academic and other ways. Although fulfilling the traditional leadership role of prefects in mentoring younger students, upholding school rules and participating in events, LCA prefects may also help students in academic or other areas and present students' perspectives to the administration. Wearing prefect vests issued by the school, these readily identified students are looked up to by younger students.



Class representatives are asked to meet with and listen carefully to a particular class of younger students. The representatives then bring their assigned students' fresh perspectives and out-of-the-box ideas to meetings of the principal and teachers.



Through carrying out these duties, prefects and class representatives alike increase their leadership skills and confidence. They develop their ability to represent others, and to communicate and participate in student and faculty discussions, providing immeasurable value to their school community.







Benefits close at hand and beyond



Carrying out their new responsibilities within the LCA community, whether through providing role models in the classroom or volunteering to help with events, prefects and class representatives "hold themselves to a higher standard as they know other students are watching them," observes Ms. Lucey. "Sitting among younger students at Mass, for example, makes them visible," the LCA principal continues, "and makes other students see their positive impact." The student leaders thus encourage good student conduct and initiative by example.



LCA's new program has been transformational for student leaders. As the student leaders' skills improve, so also their confidence and earnestness in contributing to their school, furthering its mission. Since being appointed, class representative Nashla Soto explains, "my friends were surprised how much my behavior has changed and how much leadership I show now. They were happy that I wanted to be a leader and use my influence in positive ways." Her mother has taken note, Nashla observes: "She is proud that I am trying to help the school out."



Yet, selection for student leadership also brings something more ungraspable: deep appreciation of the trust and encouragement that the school has shown, and an indelible sense of what lies ahead. One prefect, Serge Kemembin, says that he "had wanted to be a prefect for two years and this was a big achievement for me," and that when he learned he had been selected, he felt thrilled, as was his family. Kenley Vasquez, also a prefect, appreciates "the chance to be a leader and be what others knew I could be." When the LCA dean of students, Hector Heredia, described prefect responsibilities to Kenley and his mother, Kenley was moved by her reaction to his selection: he proudly recalls her "telling me to keep going the way I'm going."



Finally, LCA's new program helps elevate and inspire fellow students. "Other students hold themselves to higher standards when around prefects," Ms. Lucey notes. As students watch prefects in action, she says, they discover that they themselves not only want to maintain those standards, but also want to become student leaders as they advance at LCA.



By all accounts, the prefect and class representative program is expanding leadership capability among LCA students, inspiring student leaders' classmates, and bringing pride to their families. The program also is cultivating future leaders for this gateway city, one of the most financially impoverished communities in the United States.



As Father O'Brien notes, "Graduates of Lawrence Catholic Academy are the single most realistic hope for a better future for Lawrence."







MARLENE R. O'BRIEN IS A LAWYER AND WRITER (MARLENEOBRIEN99@GMAIL.COM OR 781.591.9951).