A beacon of faith and opportunity for Boston children

Read Special Section

In the heart of Roxbury, Mission or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Grammar School stands as a testament to the power of faith and education to transform lives. For over 135 years, the school has been a pillar of the Mission Hill community, serving scholars from diverse backgrounds and instilling values of faith, academic excellence, and service. Today, Mission Grammar embarks on a bold and transformative $31 million campus expansion -- a project that will secure its place as a cornerstone of education for the future. Alumnus and current parent, Roodly Dorleans, reflects, "Mission Grammar and Mission Church have been core to the development of who I am and who my daughters are becoming. I am so proud and energized by Mission's vision to grow so that more families can experience what my family has experienced."







Building for the future: A vision of hope and excellence



Like many urban Catholic schools, Mission Grammar operates in a city where the need for high-quality education and childcare far exceeds the available resources. With enrollment steadily climbing and waitlists in place for its early childhood and elementary programs, the school faces a critical moment. The planned expansion, which will add capacity for a total enrollment of over 450 scholars from infancy through grade six, is not just about growth; it's about meeting the urgent needs of Boston's families.



Advertisement

Principal Caroline Sliney reflects on the momentous opportunity: "This project isn't just about classrooms. It's about creating spaces where every scholar can thrive -- academically, spiritually, and socially. It's about showing families that Catholic education in Boston is alive, innovative, and deeply impactful."







A transformation rooted in faith



The centerpiece of the expansion is the renovation of a part of the historic rectory at 1545 Tremont Street into a state-of-the-art elementary school. This revitalized space will feature classrooms designed for 21st-century learning, specialized areas for arts and STEM, and the addition of Mission Hall -- a multifunctional gathering space that connects the school to the community. Mission Hall's indoor-outdoor design, which opens onto the redesigned Priest Garden, will host performances, events, and spiritual gatherings.



Equally critical is the relocation and expansion of the school's thriving early childhood program. The new facility at 94 St. Alphonsus Street will nearly double the program's capacity, offering infants, toddlers, and preschoolers access to thoughtfully designed spaces that support their growth during the most formative years of life. This building will also house a full-size gymnasium to support the continued growth of Mission's athletic program.







Investing in urban Catholic education: A call to action



This project is more than a construction effort; it's a commitment to the transformative power of Catholic education. In a school where 78 percent of scholars receive financial aid and over 90 percent identify as students of color, this expansion represents a promise to families that their children deserve access to the very best in education -- regardless of zip code or income level.



As Dr. Aliece Dutson, president of Mission Grammar, passionately explains, "This is a pivotal moment in our school's history. It's about ensuring that every child who walks through our doors can succeed. We are calling on all who believe in the mission of Catholic education to join us in this endeavor."



The expansion project addresses critical needs in the Mission Hill neighborhood, including a shortage of high-quality childcare and education seats for infants and toddlers, and athletic facilities for elementary students. With spaces designed specifically for exploration, play, and hands-on learning, the new facilities will provide scholars with the foundation they need for lifelong success.



"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," says Father Philip Dabney, CSsR, pastor of Mission Church. "By supporting this project, you are not only investing in a school but in the future of an entire community. Families know they can trust Mission Grammar to prepare their children for success, and this expansion ensures we can meet that demand."







Join us in writing the next chapter



Mission Grammar School has always been more than a school; it's a place where faith meets action, where students are empowered to dream big, and where families find a partner in their journey. This $31 million expansion ensures that the Mission Grammar community continues to grow, thrive, and inspire.



Peter Lynch, the Boston area's foremost advocate for Catholic education and a long-time supporter of Mission Grammar, shared why this project is so meaningful to him: "For decades, my family and I have supported Catholic schools because they change lives, particularly for children from underserved communities. Mission Grammar exemplifies the best of what Catholic education can do -- providing an exceptional education rooted in faith and values to students who might not otherwise have access to it. Supporting this campaign is not just an investment in a school; it's an investment in Boston's future."



We invite you to be part of this transformational project. Visit missiongrammar.org to learn more and make a contribution. Together, we can ensure that Mission Grammar continues to shine as a beacon of hope, faith, and opportunity in Boston for generations to come.







DR. ALIECE DUTSON IS THE PRESIDENT OF MISSION GRAMMAR SCHOOL IN ROXBURY. MISSION GRAMMAR SERVES OVER 300 SCHOLARS RANGING IN AGE FROM THREE MONTHS TO GRADE SIX, HAILING FROM OVER 70 DIFFERENT ZIP CODES. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MG'S EXPANSION PLANS, AND TO SCHEDULE A VISIT TO CAMPUS, VISIT MISSIONGRAMMAR.ORG.