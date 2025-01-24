Campus transformation at Central Catholic High School

Read Special Section

From a serene outdoor sanctuary to a new student gathering hub, and a reimagined campus store and refreshed dining area, Central Catholic has enjoyed a year of exciting transformation.



The campus updates were initiated with a colorful makeover of Baroni Hall (named for loyal CCHS alumnus Mr. Gino Baroni '74), which serves as a central dining and event space on campus.







Al Peterson '50 Student Life Center



In October 2024, classmates, friends, family, and loved ones gathered on the CCHS campus for a milestone ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the new Al Peterson '50 Student Life Center.



The Center is named for and dedicated to devoted CCHS alumnus Mr. Al Peterson '50, who has been a supporter of Central even before his entrance as a freshman in 1946. With 30 varsity sports programs and more than 50 different clubs and activities, the new area will serve as a vibrant student hub, as well as the main Athletics Office.



"The thought that my name will live perpetually at Central Catholic is awesome, especially knowing that the Al Peterson '50 Student Life Center will serve so many Central Catholic students for years to come. This is a true honor that I will cherish and is probably the highlight of my life," said Al Peterson '50.



Advertisement

"We are eternally grateful for Al's loyalty, and a countless number of students, coaches, faculty and staff members have benefited from Al's love and generosity towards Central Catholic. The new Al Peterson '50 Student Life Center is not only a sign of our gratitude to all that Al has done, but just another way that his legacy and love of Central will shine through for years to come," said Mr. Zachary Blaszak, CCHS director of athletics and activities.







St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens



What was once the Hampshire Street entrance for Central Catholic has been transformed into a picturesque and prayerful experience for students, faculty, staff and alumni.



In November 2024, several members of the Marist and CCHS community gathered to bless and dedicate the St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens -- a new reflective outdoor sanctuary on campus. Brother Owen Ormsby, vice provincial of the Marist Brothers, was on hand to deliver the blessing.



The St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens consists of three distinct areas:



The Imprescia and Burger Family Prayer and Meditation Labyrinth -- Made possible by Olivia (Imprescia '14) and Dan Burger.



The Madeline (Howshan) Rossi Stations of the Cross -- Made possible by Laurence J. ('64) and Patricia C. Rossi in honor of Larry's mother.



The Richard ('61) and Marilyn Santagati Amphitheater -- Made possible by Richard J. ('61) and Marilyn Santagati.



The Statue of Our Lady, which has stood watch over students and faculty on campus throughout the school's 90-year history, has found her home as part of the Peace Gardens. Members of the CCHS student club, Planet Green, were also instrumental in suggesting the native plants and bushes used in the Peace Gardens.



"As Central Catholic continues to grow and move into the future, we also embrace our roots and our mission. Proudly located right here "in the midst of Lawrence City," the St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens will be a sacred space, where members of the Central Catholic community can find beauty, a quiet place of reflection and a place to, as we say each day, "pray for each other," said Mr. Christopher Sullivan '81, CCHS president.



The St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens project was made possible by donations from generous supporters combined with funds raised by students through the 2023 CCHS Walkathon. The planning and construction was managed by Trident Project Advisors, owned by Gino Baroni '74 (founder and managing principal). Several other generous donors made this project a reality.



"I believe the St. Marcellin Champagnat Peace Gardens provide a great space for learning. Nature and sunlight have been shown to help reduce stress, which can help create an environment where students are more engaged in what they are practicing. The change in environment can also inspire them (to) be more creative and take a fresh approach when solving problems," said Mr. Cameron Hebert '17, mathematics faculty member, who utilized The Richard ('61) and Marilyn Santagati Amphitheater for his AP Calculus course.



"Having class in the amphitheater brings us all much closer and we're able to communicate easier," said Connor Chase '25, AP Calculus student. "It was peaceful to be out of the classroom and spend time learning outside on a nice day."







MRS. HEATHER TORLA SOUSA IS THE ANNUAL GIVING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE, MA. CCHS ENROLLS OVER 1,200 STUDENTS FROM 60+ CITIES AND TOWNS AND SEVERAL COUNTRIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.CENTRALCATHOLIC.NET, CALL 978-682-0260, OR EMAIL WEBSITE@CENTRALCATHOLIC.NET.