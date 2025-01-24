Archbishop Williams celebrates 75 years

Read Special Section

As Archbishop Williams High School (AWHS) celebrates Catholic Schools Week this January, we are also celebrating our 75th anniversary as an institution. This dual celebration allows us to reflect on the enduring values that have shaped our school for more than seven decades: faith, excellence, and service. These guiding principles continue to define our mission and inspire our students, alumni, and community to lead meaningful lives.







Faith: The heart of our mission



Since its founding in 1949 by then Archbishop Richard Cushing and the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, AWHS has been deeply rooted in its Catholic identity. The Sisters' motto, "The love of Christ drives us on," became the guiding force behind the Sisters' mission and remains central to our work today. Their leadership exemplified love, humility, and service, showing that faith is not only a belief but a call to action -- to live in a way that makes the world better, one person at a time.



At AWHS, faith is at the core of everything we do. Through daily prayers, school Masses, retreats, and service projects, our Catholic identity fosters spiritual growth and connection. These traditions ensure that every member of our community feels supported and inspired by God's presence in their lives.







Excellence: A tradition of achievement



For 75 years, AWHS has been a leader in Catholic education, providing students with a values-based education and the tools to succeed. Families choose AWHS for its innovative programs, dedicated faculty, and the success of its alumni. Our commitment to academic rigor and character development prepares students not only for college but for life.



Excellence at AWHS goes beyond academics. In classrooms, our students are encouraged to think critically, explore diverse perspectives, and take ownership of their learning. In athletic competition, our student-athletes develop discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. In all areas, they strive to achieve their personal best while making thoughtful decisions and embracing accountability.







Service: Leadership in action



True leadership is rooted in service, and AWHS students learn this lesson early. Inspired by the example of the Sisters of Charity, students are encouraged to serve others through outreach programs, service trips, and volunteer efforts. They make a difference in the lives of those in need and deepen their own faith as a result.



Helping others by performing acts of service teaches students compassion, empathy, and the importance of living the Gospel message. Moreover, by engaging in these activities, they develop a lifelong commitment to making the world a better place, and become leaders who act with integrity and purpose.







A legacy of leadership



As we celebrate Catholic Schools Week during this milestone year in our school's proud history, we honor the leadership that has brought AWHS to this point. From the Sisters of Charity, our initial faculty and administrators, to the dedicated lay faculty and staff who have carried their mission forward, AWHS has been blessed with visionary leaders who shaped the lives of generations of students.



Further, our alumni are living proof of the impact of an AWHS education. As leaders in their professions, parishes, and families, they embody the values of faith, excellence, and service. Their achievements inspire current students to follow in their footsteps and continue the school's legacy.







Looking ahead



The trust that families place in AWHS is a testament to our commitment to providing a nurturing environment where students can reach their full potential. As we plan for the future, we remain dedicated to ensuring the school's long-term success and adapting to the needs of our community.



This Catholic Schools Week, we also look forward to the leadership of our new superintendent of Catholic schools, Eileen McLauglin, as she builds upon the strong foundation of Catholic schools in the Boston Archdiocese, a foundation laid and cornerstone set by Archbishop John Williams, after whom Archbishop Williams High School was named. And so, along with Superintendent McLaughlin and her dedicated team, we celebrate the faith that unites us, the excellence that drives us, and the service that inspires us to lead lives of meaning and purpose. Together, we will ensure that Archbishop Williams High School remains a beacon of Catholic education for generations to come.







DENNIS M. DUGGAN, JR., ESQ., '70 IS THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS HIGH SCHOOL, BRAINTREE.