St. John Paul II Catholic Academy Peace Lantern Project

Imagine a field of more than 1,000 softly glowing paper lanterns set up along a public pathway, carrying students' thoughts about what peace means to them. That was the idea behind St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's Peace Lantern Stroll, first held in June 2024 and now with a second event planned for March 6, 2025.



The project is the brainchild of the Academy's art teacher Meghan Drielak, who noticed that many of the older students were talking about and affected by violence in the City of Boston. "Our community has the ability to come together and create something visually impactful that brings light and hope," she noted.



Whether on the playground, in their classroom, at home, or on the news, children at all grade levels are exposed to conflict on a regular basis, which means it is important for them to learn how to manage struggles effectively, learn about peacebuilding themes, and discover ways to take action to make their world a more peaceful place.



We expect that students involved in the Peace Lantern Stroll will enhance their interpersonal skills while recognizing the importance of working towards successful civic responsibilities. This goes hand in hand with the St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's mission to enable our students to develop the essential skills to become productive, responsible global citizens, and positive young men and women who possess a love of God, of learning, and of service to others.



Throughout the school year, all the Academy's 1,060 students from the Columbia Road, Lower Mills, and Neponset campuses will make lanterns from white paper bags that they will decorate with their visions and messages of peace for their neighborhoods and the country. On March 6, volunteers will place each lantern along a walkway in Dorchester Park and, as evening falls, they will illuminate the walkway. Teachers, families, and guests are welcome to join students as they stroll through the park, reading the messages of peace, unity, and community written by boys and girls, toddlers through grade eight.



We invite all who visit to make their own lantern and join us in reciting the Academy's Prayer for Peace and Unity:



Loving Savior,



You send me out to restore peace:



With my family, with my friends, and with my classmates.



And with your guidance I will know how to be a peacemaker.



I can be courageous when it comes to reconciling with others.



Please give me your gift of peace and may we all be united in you as we seek a better world.







MARY TIERNAN (ADVANCEMENT@SJP2CA.ORG) IS CHIEF ADVANCEMENT OFFICER AT ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC ACADEMY (SJP2CA), WHERE STUDENTS ARE KNOWN, LOVED, AND CALLED TO EXCELLENCE. LOCATED IN DORCHESTER, THE ACADEMY PROVIDES A RIGOROUS EDUCATION TO ITS STUDENT POPULATION OF 1,060 (AGE 15 MONTHS THROUGH GRADE EIGHT) ACROSS THREE CAMPUSES: COLUMBIA, LOWER MILLS, AND NEPONSET. LEARN MORE AT SJP2CA.ORG.