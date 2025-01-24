Celebrating 80 years of faith, excellence, and service in Lynn

Read Special Section

This year, St. Pius V School in Lynn marks a significant milestone: 80 years since its founding in 1945 by the Sisters of St. Joseph and St. Pius V Parish. From humble beginnings with just two grades, St. Pius V School has grown into a thriving educational institution. Today, it serves hundreds of students from pre-kindergarten through grade eight, continuing its mission of faith-filled education.



Over the decades, the school has been a beacon of academic excellence and character development for thousands of students from Lynn and the surrounding communities. At the heart of St. Pius V School's mission is its motto: "Do your best and be kind to others." Inspired by the Lord's Golden Rule, this guiding principle has shaped generations of students, instilling a strong work ethic, a commitment to service, and a sense of responsibility toward others. Alumni often speak of how these values have influenced their personal and professional lives.



Cherie Maestranzi is one alumna who has dedicated her career to carrying forward the mission of the school. Maestranzi reflects on how her experience as a student influenced her path: "As a second-grade student at St. Pius, my teacher, Mrs. Murray, inspired me to become a teacher. She was kind, humorous, creative, and engaging. As I reflect on my 42 years as a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius, I have aspired to follow in Mrs. Murray's footsteps while participating in the ongoing legacy of kindness and community at St. Pius V School."



Amanda Valdes, a 2001 graduate of St. Pius V School and its current fourth-grade teacher, also reflects on the impact the school has had on her life. "As an alumna of the school, I feel truly blessed that I have had the opportunity for the past 15 years to pass on the values I learned here on to my students. I am also blessed to be able to include my own two children in the St. Pius V School community," Valdes shared. Her sentiment highlights the deep connection many alumni feel to the school. Like Valdes, many alumni have chosen to enroll their own children at St. Pius, fostering a proud legacy of multi-generational involvement.



Under the leadership of Principal Mary Beth Noe, the school continues to build on its legacy while adapting to the needs of modern education. Noe says, "I recognize the need for and importance of Catholic schools to teach the Gospel to help our youth to know and love the person of Jesus Christ. It is the goal of St. Pius V School to build bridges connecting our Catholic faith traditions to these new times in which we live, preparing our students both spiritually and educationally for generations to come."



The anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the past while also looking toward the future. The school will commemorate this exciting milestone with an 80th Anniversary Gala on April 25, 2025. School families, alumni, and faculty will come together to celebrate the school's rich history and impact, all while raising funds to help finance facility expansions and improvements to benefit St. Pius V students in the decades to come. Visit stpiusvschool.org/donate/auction.cfm to learn more about the Gala and how to show support.



For eight decades, St. Pius V School has been a cornerstone of faith-based education, nurturing young minds and hearts with a commitment to kindness, service, and academic excellence. As the school looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and empower the next generation, honoring the legacy of its founders while continuing to adapt to the needs of its community.







CHRISSY MELO (CMELO@STPIUSVSCHOOL.ORG) WORKS IN COMMUNICATIONS AND ADVANCEMENT AT ST. PIUS V SCHOOL IN LYNN. ST. PIUS V SCHOOL SERVES OVER 300 STUDENTS FROM PREK THROUGH GRADE EIGHT.