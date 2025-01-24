'A STEM education = academic excellence'

Read Special Section

A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education is advertised by many academic institutions, but a true STEM education is driven by the engineering design process. Sacred Heart STEM School in Roslindale provides a curriculum that is project-based, cross curricula, and driven by the engineering design process, which is to ask a problem, imagine, plan, create, improve, and communicate findings. A STEM education allows scholars to think outside the box and think of all the possibilities and ideas to create and design something. More so, it teaches scholars that they are capable of learning and being successful both in and outside the classroom.



Faith plays a big part in a Sacred Heart STEM education. The seven themes of Catholic Social Teachings as well as the Gospels are kept in mind as part of each project. Scholars are led through the dynamics of using technology responsibly. This includes, but not limited to using the internet safely, but most importantly, how to develop and promote ideas that will benefit the greater community. Sacred Heart scholars have imagined, researched, designed, and created water filtering systems, how to survive and travel on Mars, developed a safer and more dependable transit system, to name just a few.



Providing a STEM education has leveled the playing field for all scholars. Those scholars who historically struggled with a traditional education tend to shine in this environment. Scholars learn to become an important part of a team, to take responsibility for their part in the project, as well as the completed project. Having an academic environment, where collaboration and communication is valued, teaches scholars skills that many scientists and engineers utilize when solving a problem.



Sacred Heart uses the engineering design process as an instructional tool. Scholars ask questions, think of all the solutions, create a prototype, collaborate and get feedback from their peers and then make any improvements. This model encourages students to think critically and to take ownership of their learning and their work. The school's small class sizes allow teachers to facilitate projects and group work while scholars are engaging with the material and taking ownership of the work they do. This method allows students to receive individual attention from educators to succeed academically and to develop close relationships with their peers. More importantly, it prepares scholars for the future.



Many graduates of Sacred Heart STEM School have benefitted from this model of learning and have reported success stories in their educational journey, as well as their current careers. Alumni have shared their successes with the school community, while some have even returned to share their talents with current scholars. A current eighth-grade scholar states that, "I love Sacred Heart because it inspires critical and imaginative thinking that prepares us for the future."



Graduates of Sacred Heart STEM School have attended some of Massachusetts top private and exam schools and have gone on to prestigious colleges and universities.







ALEXANDRA WATERHOUSE IS THE ENROLLMENT COORDINATOR AT SACRED HEART STEM SCHOOL, (AWATERHOUSE@SACREDHEART-BOSTON.ORG OR 617-323-2500) A PRE-K TO EIGHTH-GRADE SCHOOL SERVING STUDENTS FROM OVER 20 TOWNS IN MASSACHUSETTS.