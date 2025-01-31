Archbishop gathers with seminarians before march

Related Reading

Boston pilgrims journey to D.C. for March for Life





Archbishop Richard G. Henning gathered with Boston seminarians attending the Jan. 24 March for Life for Mass at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. on the morning of the march.



In his homily, Archbishop Henning spoke on the theme of the need for trust in love and faith, emphasizing the importance of placing trust in the Lord, who is ever faithful. The Mass was celebrated on the feast of St. Francis de Sales and the archbishop highlighted St. Francis, as well as St. Paul, as models for the seminarians and called on them to trust in the Lord and love the people they are to serve as priests.