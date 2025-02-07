Communities of evangelization

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States that begins on the last Sunday of January and extends throughout the week. From a student's perspective, this week is about special programming and theme days -- it feels like a weeklong carnival of excitement. From a teacher's perspective, this week is about a realization that your curriculum pacing might slow, but your students will learn, have fun, and create lifelong memories. For a parent, Catholic Schools Week might include a late-night scramble to assemble a costume that depicts your child's favorite literary character (I speak from experience).



I've lived a lifetime of Catholic Schools Weeks in the Archdiocese of Boston as a student, teacher, parent, and leader -- but this year's experience was my first as superintendent. My observation of this week was not spent in programming or costumed days but rather in the celebration of the Mass at several archdiocesan schools. I had the good fortune to be with Archbishop Henning as he traveled from Lynn to Brockton with a few stops along the way to celebrate Mass for school communities. It was a moving experience. Each Mass offered me an awareness of the presence of Christ -- in the word preached and proclaimed, in the minister who presided, in the bread and wine consecrated and received, and in the community gathered. Hearing our students proclaim the word, lift their voices in song, seeing them serve at the altar and watching them wave at family members who joined them for Mass or offer the sign of peace to benefactors who were visiting allowed me to see the gift of Christ's presence in our school communities.



Although the homily varied from one school to another, one element was present in all: Archbishop Henning spoke of power. He acknowledged that, as school children, they likely felt as if they had little power. Most often, they must do what they are told to do by their parents and teachers. This experience could leave them feeling powerless. And yet, he invited them to consider what the power of God, which is present in each of us regardless of age or status, allows them to do. While the world defines strength in things like money and influence, our faith teaches us that true strength comes from God, who commands us to love one another as God has loved us (Jn 13:34). Each of us can begin acting on that power immediately.



In his closing remarks at each school Mass, Archbishop Henning took a moment to acknowledge his gratitude to families. His words of thanks echoed for me those of the Second Vatican Council: "The family . . . Is the domestic church" (Lumen Gentium #11). It is in the context of the family that we first learn who God is and to prayerfully seek his will for us. His words invited me to consider the role that my own children's Catholic education has served in our family's faith development because, in fact, the partnership is reciprocal. My husband and I have chosen Catholic schools for our sons because of our faith, but in return, our sons' experience in Catholic schools has deepened our own faith. I think the same thing is likely true for other families.



One of the many blessings of this Catholic Schools Week came in the celebration of the Mass at Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton. At this Mass, eight students received the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist for the first time. I sat in the pew behind and beside families who beamed with pride as their children came to know Christ more closely. I was able to witness how the gift of the domestic church, through the gift of Catholic education, flowed back into the family. It was moving. It was the embodiment of the way in which our schools serve as communities of evangelization, helping facilitate for students, and in some cases, their families, a personal encounter with Christ.



While most Catholic school children across the archdiocese valued the fun frolicking festivities of Catholic Schools Week, most I am profoundly grateful for the witness provided by our schools, whose demonstration of true strength and evangelization is always apparent.







- Eileen McLaughlin is superintendent of Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Boston.