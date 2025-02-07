Boston Catholic Directory announces new annual publishing date

BRAINTREE -- The Boston Catholic Directory is moving its annual publication date from February to June.



The archdiocese recently moved to make most clergy appointments effective on June 1 each year. So, the decision has been made to change the publication date to coincide with that updated information. The 2025 Boston Catholic Directory is expected to be delivered in mid to late June. This will be the new publication time frame for the coming years.



The usual updating process will continue during the spring, involving parishes, archdiocesan offices and agencies, related entities, schools, institutions, and the women and men religious serving in the archdiocese.



This year's cover will feature St. Paul Parish in Cambridge, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.



As in past years, all parishes will receive copies when the directory is printed. It will also be available at local religious goods dealers. Watch the pages of The Pilot for the announcement of publication and availability.

Advertisement