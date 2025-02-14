Celebrating Black History Month

There are many Africans and African Americans on the path to sainthood in our Church. As part of Black History Month, we'll bring you the stories of some of these holy people. This week, we highlight the first West African to be declared "Blessed."



Blessed Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi was born in Nigeria in 1903 into a non-Catholic family. He was named Iwene, which means "Let malice not kill". Young Iwene was permanently blinded in one eye in a childhood accident, yet he let his name be his life's motto -- he never let anger get the best of his heart or soul.



When he was six, Iwene was sent away to get a better education in hopes that he would be able to support his family in later years. Iwene's new school was run by Spiritan missionary priests and soon, he was serving as an altar boy. Within three years, he converted to Catholicism and took the Christian name of Michael. When he graduated from high school, Michael became a school headmaster. It was during this time that he felt God calling him to the priesthood. His family, especially his father, were unhappy, knowing that life as a priest meant no salary to help the family.



Not to be dissuaded, Michael was ordained, becoming the first native Nigerian priest in his area. He would have been the recipient of a scholarship from our Society of St. Peter Apostle to complete his seminary studies. Father Michael was known for his simple living and love for hard work - he often helped to make mud bricks with which parishioners built their homes and parish structures. He stood up for the oppressed, especially women. He encouraged women to stand up to anyone who would mistreat them and even provided homes for those who needed a safe haven.



Father Michael's bishop announced that a local Trappist monastery was about to open and needed volunteers seeking to be formed in a monastic way of life. Father raised his hand and found himself in England for formation. There he took the name Cyprian. Before he could return to Nigeria as a Trappist monk, Father Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi fell ill and died in 1964.



Saint Pope John Paul II beatified him in his home diocese of Onitsha, Nigeria in 1998.



Pray: Blessed Cyprian once said, "If you are going to be a Christian at all, you might as well live entirely for God." Pray for Blessed Cyprian's intercession this month as you ask God how to keep Him at the center of your life.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.