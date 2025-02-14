The least of these

''Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me." (Matt. 25:40b)



Last week, I wrote about Catholic moral teaching with regard to migration. I also mentioned the polarized nature of the contemporary debate on the matter. As part of that wider conflict, some political leaders and media pundits have been critical of the Catholic Church in the United States for its role in assisting migrants.



In this column, I would like to discuss the work of the Church nationally and locally: what we do, why we do it, and how we do it. I hope to assist informed judgement as to the many and varied claims and accusations being made about the Church's charitable engagement.



Let me begin with the "why." Last week, I argued that our response to questions concerning migration must always be in the context of God's summons to compassion and solidarity. Of course, that context is not limited to matters of migration. The Lord's Own ministry, example, and teachings have shaped the Church in its service to those in need. This stance reaches back into the time of Israel and the prophets who spoke of God's special care for those who were most vulnerable: the widow, the orphan, the poor, and the stranger (Deut. 10:18).



In Jesus, this established truth of the Scriptures finds new depth and intensity as we meet Emmanuel, God With Us. Jesus reveals the heart of God and the will of God. Jesus also holds up a mirror to human beings, revealing our truest selves, made in the image and likeness of God. He offers us a "new commandment" that we love one another as He has loved us (Jn. 13:34).



His grace is a universal gift, offering hope to every nation and to every person. Catholic moral teaching holds that every life is sacred to God and that we are all called to act compassionately, especially towards those who find themselves alone or overlooked. Such is the truth behind the Catholic voice for the unborn child in the womb, the elderly poor and sick threatened with being discarded, the call for justice and for servant leadership for the sake of the common good. All of these realities are linked, for they may be traced to the Lord's healing and reconciling love. He focused the summons in the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats. There, He uttered that famous and challenging teaching: "Whatsoever you do to the least of these, you do so to me" (Matt. 25:40).



Now let us consider the "what." The charitable efforts of the Church endeavor to live the teaching of the Lord Jesus. Catholic Charities, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, parish social ministry efforts, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Relief Services, and so many other organizations and community efforts seek to help any and all who have need. We proclaim the Good News of God with such efforts, but we do not demand conversion or even agreement as the price of help. We assist people with basic needs, such as housing, nutrition, clothing, education, health care, and assistance in disaster. Some of that help is on the local level as neighbors help neighbors. Some of that help is offered nationally and internationally. Help is offered without any demand or identity check. If someone is human and in need, they will find help from the Catholic Church.



You may notice that the "why" and the "what" are closely interconnected. These are concrete ways in which the Catholic Church lives its own identity as the Body of Christ. With that in mind, I turn to the "how" of what we do.



The Catholic Church has never existed in a form where the faithful worship God without seeking to live the faith concretely in the world. From the very first generations, Christians were noted for their care of the poor, the elderly, and the sick. Over 2,000 years, the "how" has taken many forms, and this legacy in the life of the Church has produced a remarkable array of institutions, associations, and ministries. In our country, the Catholic Church is second only to the government in efforts for education, health care, and social services. Immigrants are among those who seek assistance from the services. As noted above, there is no "test" of status before such help is offered. The only test permissible to us is to determine the need and to do everything within our power to help.



One other element of the "how" concerns partnerships with others. Catholic charitable efforts often partner with similar efforts by other religious and secular entities. Over the last century in the United States, Catholic institutions and dioceses have also partnered with local, state, and federal government agencies. Such partnerships frequently evolve because government leaders recognize the effectiveness and efficiency of Catholic institutions. In such instances, Catholic institutions receive contracted government funding for charitable work.



Our "why" is that we know the grace of the Lord Jesus and seek to live His command to love. The "what" is that we seek to help those in need, especially the "least of these." The "how" is that we seek partners for the sake of the common good, including government, and that we engage in many and varied programs for education, health care, and social services. So far, this may not appear controversial. In fact, any well catechized Catholic is familiar with the picture presented here. Why, then, is the Church being criticized?



First, we are accused of enabling undocumented immigration by providing charity to those who may not have a legal basis for their presence in the United States. The argument is a strange one. As I noted last week, it is the responsibility of the government of the United States to properly regulate its borders. By simply responding to the needs of the folks in front of us, we are fulfilling the law of God, and we are not violating the law of the land. In fact, the United States Constitution protects our right to act in accord with our faith by assisting the needy in our midst.



Secondly, the Catholic Church has been criticized for the funds granted by government agencies for its work with migrants. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has much experience with the resettlement of refugees. The U.S. government has taken advantage of that existing network by contracting with the Bishops for such work across the United States. Contrary to recent claims, these efforts do not profit the Bishops Conference. Rather, the Conference commits millions of its own dollars for such work and provides an efficient conduit for government efforts. I also note that such contractual partnerships have been typical of both Republican and Democrat administrations.



On the more local level, Catholic Charities of Boston and St. Mary's Center have long provided housing to those in need. That particular work of sheltering people is currently done in partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. While such work was not begun for immigrants in particular, immigrants are among those who have benefitted from such programs. There is no mercenary motive in such efforts. Catholic Charities and St. Mary's are remarkable ministries that have helped generations of people with great generosity. I am so grateful to them and so many others for making sure that those in need know that they are loved.



Thank you for allowing me to address you on these important matters. I am deeply aware that all that we do as a Church here in Boston is due to your faith and commitment. You support our parishes, schools, ministries, and charities. I hope that these columns are helpful to your own understanding and discernment. Thank you for your goodness and generosity. As I am sure you realize, our exercise of compassion and charity is not only a service to neighbor, for, by our work, we become the men and women that the Lord has called us to be. May the widow, the orphan, the poor, the stranger, "the least of these," ever find a welcome among us.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston