Celebrating Black History Month

Venerable Pierre Toussaint was born enslaved on June 27, 1766, in the French colony of Saint-Domingue, now modern-day Haiti. The sugarcane plantation on which Pierre and his family toiled was owned by Jean Bérard. Although it was uncommon, Pierre and his sister, Rosaline, were taught to read and write so they could read the Bible.



In 1787, as tensions in Saint-Domingue rose over the rights of enslaved people, (leading to the Haitian Revolution) the Bérard Family relocated to New York City, bringing Pierre and his family with them.



Once in New York, Bérard apprenticed Pierre to a popular hairdresser. Pierre's natural ability, easy rapport, and charisma quickly led him to be a favorite among the wealthy people of the city. Bérard felt that this reflected well on him and so allowed Pierre to keep most of his earnings.



After Jean Bérard's death in 1801, Pierre, still enslaved, took on the responsibility of caring for Madame Bérard and her children with his own savings and salary. Pierre was granted his freedom when Madame Bérard died in 1811; he was 45. He took the surname of Toussaint, likely in honor of Toussaint Louverture, the leader of the Haitian Revolution. Later that year, Pierre bought his sister's freedom as well as that of his soon-to-be wife, Juliette Noel.



Toussaint quickly became a prominent, well-respected New Yorker. Fluent in French and English, he was often asked by city officials to translate documents. The Toussaints established a credit bureau to loan money to new immigrants so they could establish themselves. They also started an employment agency and a refuge for priests and needy travelers. Urged to retire and enjoy a more leisurely life with his wife, the wealthy Toussaint replied, ""I have enough for myself, but if I stop working I have not enough for others."



Pierre was an active, generous parishioner of Saint Peter's Church in Manhattan and attended Mass there regularly. He also gave a great deal of money to help build the original St. Patrick's Cathedral. The story is told that on the day of its dedication, Pierre arrived for the celebration. But, because he was Black, an usher would not let him in. Pierre, whose generosity had helped to build the cathedral, apologized and turned to leave. But another usher recognized him and immediately brought him to a seat of honor.



Venerable Pierre Toussaint died at the age of 87 after a lifetime of helping others. He is buried beneath the altar of Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York, the only lay person so honored.



Pray: Venerable Pierre Toussaint, teach us to welcome the stranger!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.