Archbishop Henning joins U.S. Bishops call for prayers as Pope Francis' condition worsens

(OSV News) -- Catholic bishops throughout the U.S. are calling on faithful to pray for Pope Francis, now in critical condition in Rome's Gemelli hospital amid a week-long battle with respiratory illness.



In a Feb. 22 update, the Holy See press office said, "This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen."



The update noted the pope's blood tests revealed an abnormally low count of platelets, associated with anemia, requiring him to receive blood transfusions.



The pope was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 due to bronchitis and labored breathing. Since then, he has been diagnosed with double pneumonia. The Holy See press office said in its Feb. 22 update that the pope's condition "continues to be critical."



The Archdiocese of Boston posted a message from Archbishop Richard G. Henning on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and X, Feb. 22, asking the faithful to pray for the Holy Father.



In the post, Archbishop Henning asked "the people of the Archdiocese of Boston to join in prayer for Pope Francis following news from the Vatican that his health situation has worsened."



The archdiocesan website, BostonCatholic.org, also prominently features the Holy Father on the home page. Both the social media posts and the website link to a story in The Pilot about the latest news on the Pope's health.



Archbishop Nelson J. Perez of Philadelphia issued a Feb. 22 statement requesting prayers for Pope Francis.



"I call for everyone throughout the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to join in prayer for Pope Francis as he continues to battle serious illness. Let us keep the Holy Father close to our hearts and ask God to strengthen him," said Archbishop Perez.



He also provided a suggested petition for the prayer of the faithful at Mass on Sunday, Feb. 23 "and the next several days," asking that Pope Francis "may be strengthened in every way by the Lord in his present suffering and be uplifted by the prayers for him by people all over the world."



Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, also urged prayers for the pope.



In a Feb. 22 post on X, the cardinal said, "On this feast of the Chair of Saint Peter let's pray that the Holy Spirit will continue to guide Pope Francis in his ministry of hope. May the Spirit of God grant him good health, courage, wisdom and peace."



Cardinal Blasé J. Cupich of Chicago -- who had invited prayers for the pope's "prompt healing" in a Feb. 18 post on X -- released a Feb. 22 statement, saying, "We have received word that the Pope's condition worsened this morning. Please continue your prayers for his recovery and for the health care professionals working to lead him through this setback. We ask our Merciful Lord to restore Pope Francis to good health and to keep him free from pain as he receives treatment."



The Archdiocese of Los Angeles website features an image of the pope, with a banner reading "Pray for Pope Francis" and a link to updates on his condition from Catholic News Service Rome.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted a prayer for Pope Francis on its website, asking God to "look favorably on your servant Francis ... that by word and example he may be of service to those over whom he presides so that, together with the flock entrusted to his care, he may come to everlasting life."







Pilot staff contributed to this story.