Black Catholic community observes Black History Month

DORCHESTER -- St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Dorchester, hub of the Archdiocese of Boston's Black Catholic community, hosted a Mass in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 23.



The Mass was celebrated by the parish pastor, Father Oscar Pratt who filled in for Jesuit Father Gregory Chisholm who could not attend due to illness.



In his homily, Father Pratt said that much like Christ's teachings, Black history in the U.S. is hidden in plain sight.



"We have an obligation," he said. "Look at the children around you. Look at all who are counting on this place being a place where a conscience, a student can learn."



He sang the seldom-performed third verse of the Star-Spangled Banner, which mentions slavery, and pointed out that the original design of the Statue of Liberty featured Lady Liberty holding up broken chains, in reference to the then-recent end of slavery in the U.S. The broken chains were included in the iconic final design of the statue, but were put in a less visible position under Lady Liberty's feet.



"Lord, your servant is listening, because in you, the shackles are broken," Father Pratt said. "In you, the chains are crushed. In you, O Lord, we have our freedom."



He said that those who unjustly oppress others must understand that they, like all people, are created in the image of God.



"Teach them to be the human being they were created to be," he said. "Help them understand what God has given them."



He said that changing prejudiced attitudes requires changing hearts and minds.



"Look at what is in plain sight," he told the assembly. "Teach yourselves."



The Archdiocese of Boston Black Catholic Choir, and singers from Boston's Nigerian Catholic Community, provided music during Mass. The prayers of the faithful were responded to with "We shall overcome."



For the Mass, the altar was decorated with portraits of the "Saintly Six," six Black Americans on the path to sainthood while banners around the sanctuary expressed the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).



Mass ended with the singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "This Little Light of Mine," along with a prayer for peace and "the progress of peoples."



After Mass, parishioners could write and send postcards to Pope Francis expressing their prayers for his recovery and urging him to consider the canonization of the Saintly Six.