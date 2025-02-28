Local faithful offer prayers for pope's health

BRAINTREE -- The faithful throughout the Archdiocese of Boston, both clergy and laity, were praying for the health of Pope Francis as he continued his stay at Rome's Gemelli Hospital Feb. 26.



Those The Pilot spoke to after Mass at the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center's Bethany Chapel in Braintree on Feb. 25 said they have been avidly following the ongoing media coverage of the 88-year-old pope's health.



"Since he has entered the hospital, I have been praying every single day for him, watching the news, and following updates," said Mary Ellen Cassani. "Just hoping the doctors are guided."



She was touched to read reports that the pope is still working through his hospitalization.



"God bless him," she said. "What a grace that is."



Maureen McGoldrick said there is nothing else to do but pray for Pope Francis's health.



"We need him," her friend Linda Griffin said. "We really need him. He's made such a difference."



Stephen Wessling prays for the pope multiple times a day and is part of a group of 18 people in his community doing so. He called the Holy Father "a super holy man" and "a wonderful pope."



"I'm very concerned with his health, I'm very concerned with his age, and very concerned that he hasn't got a lot left physically," he said.



Kevin Mochen said that he prays for the pope every day but doesn't know "what's going to be the bottom line."



"Only the Lord knows," he said.



Mass on Feb. 25 was celebrated by Father Bob Blaney, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Clare Parishes in Braintree. Many of his parishioners have expressed concern about the pope's health and believe that he is reaching the end of his life.



"People are very empathetic toward the Holy Father," Father Blaney said, standing in the Pastoral Center gift shop, where he was surrounded by books, CDs, and portraits bearing the pope's likeness. "They are fervent in their prayer for him."



Father Blaney prays throughout the day for the pope and is constantly checking the news for updates on his condition. He asks his parishioners to pray for the pope during Mass and has sometimes referenced his illness in homilies. He and his parish staff pray for him during their meetings.



"It's not an isolated, just person dying," he said. "I mean, this is going to have rippling effects throughout the whole world. And I know people love him and want him to have a very peaceful death and eternal life."



Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital with bronchitis and trouble breathing on Feb. 14. There, doctors have been treating him for viral, bacterial, and fungal infections in his lungs.



During his stay in the hospital, the Vatican has been providing twice daily statements on the pope's health.



On Feb. 21, doctors reported that Pope Francis showed signs of improvement but was not completely out of danger as he fought double pneumonia and lung infections. Doctors also raised concerns of possible sepsis if the infection spread to his bloodstream.



Then, on Feb. 22, the pope experienced an asthmatic respiratory crisis requiring him to be put on high-flow oxygen. They also administered a blood transfusion due to low platelet count. The following day doctors also reported the pope had a mild renal insufficiency, which was later brought under control. This apparent downturn in the Holy Father's condition caused worldwide concern and led to calls for prayer for his health.



In recent days, the pope's condition has been listed as critical but stable and the Vatican has reported that he remains in good spirits and has been making calls and working from his hospital room, including signing several decrees in sainthood causes on Feb. 25.