Bringing Hope to Those on the Margins

Though raised in different parts of Sri Lanka, Josiah Roninson and his seminary classmates call themselves 'brothers.' From the city and seashore, peaceful and war-torn, their upbringings could not be more different. Their common bond is their deep love of God and a desire to serve Him as a priest.







Another commonality is their dependence on the benefactors of The Society of St. Peter Apostle to achieve their goal of becoming one of their country's local clergy.







Josiah comes from the harsh conditions of a tea plantation high in the mountains of the island country. To him, a local clergy -- educated by the Society -- is important because they can say to the people, "I have experienced your suffering. I know your life."







Raised in a faith-filled family, Josiah was always involved in parish life but never imagined becoming a priest. On a family visit to a cousin, who is a Missionary Sister of Charity, his eyes were opened to what true service to God's poor meant.







As his family toured the Sisters' home for the sick, his father cautioned the children to avert their eyes. Suddenly, a naked man ran towards them -- screaming and disoriented. His Sister cousin calmly took the man by the hand, wrapped him in a sarong, bathed him and soothed him, never losing her smile or eye contact with him.



Returning home, Josiah spoke to his priest about what he witnessed, and they discussed God's mercy to those on the margins. It was here that Josiah first felt God's call to the priesthood.



When asked what he would choose for a first assignment after ordination, if given the chance, Josiah laughed since every priest in the world is obedient to his bishop. Then, he answered that he wished he could bring better education -- and along with it, hope -- to the children of the tea plantations. He recognizes that he was lucky to escape the backbreaking work and the cycle of poverty because he stood out in the village school, qualifying for a scholarship "in town." This meant leaving the mountain with its rows of single room houses to experience a different way of life. His path to becoming who God intended him to be was secured.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.