The prayer that Jesus taught us





We are about a quarter of the way through the season of Lent. So, the words of the column's title are familiar to us as they return each Lent in the prayers of the liturgy and in our own practices.



Although these are "Lenten," it is good to remember that the three are also marks of all the baptized. Even before the initiation of adults, prayer, fasting, and almsgiving are intricate to the formation of the soon-to-be new Christians.



We could say that Lent has two themes: baptismal and penitential.



They are baptismal because, with those preparing for baptism, we are on the road to conversion. Turning away from self and towards God at the call of Christ is the task of all Christians. Even for us who are baptized, the call to conversion is lifelong. So, during Lent, we might say, we can join with those preparing for baptism to recall our own baptism, to be better prepared to renew the baptismal promises at Easter and to commit ourselves anew to those promises.



Lent is penitential as it is the time when we, the baptized, hear the Lord's word in a more attentive and intense way. We examine our lives, admitting sins and seeking reconciliation with God the Father of mercy through his Son.



The 40 days of Lent may include two phases. The first 30 days "in the desert" of Lent echo the twin themes. The last 10 days, formerly called Passiontide, complete the Lenten season as we move with Jesus towards his destiny in Jerusalem. These days lead us to the Paschal Triduum -- the height of the church's liturgical year -- when we celebrate and make our own, by our participation in the liturgies of Holy Week, the fulfillment of the mission of Jesus.



The Lenten season is marked in our churches by very spare décor; the color violet dominates, notably in the vesture of the principal celebrant of Mass and assisting deacons.



Flowers are not displayed except in a limited use on the Fourth Sunday of Lent (Laetare Sunday); and on solemnities and feasts. Though not forbidden, weddings are discouraged during Lent, and when celebrated, the season should not be obscured by the usual festive décor that would be at a wedding at another time.



The music that the pastor authorizes for Lent ought to be "Lenten." And, of course, the word "Alleluia," whether spoken or sung, alone or in a hymn, is "buried" on Ash Wednesday, not to be heard until the Great Vigil of Easter. These absences turned into presences at Easter help us to distinguish the seasons.



The three marks -- prayer, fasting, and almsgiving -- are all means of "giving away."



In prayer, we give away our time, often the most valuable thing in a busy world, to make room for conversation with God.



Our fasting, if I can say it, can be a "twofer." We fast because it is Lent, we imitate the Lord, and we set aside something good to make more space for something better. And it's okay if the fasting happens to shave off some of those pesky pounds we see on the scale! (Where did they come from?)



In almsgiving, we give to those in need. We may already be doing this, but during Lent, we do it more. While the alms are usually material, they can also be spiritual. If you need some advice about this, check the corporal and spiritual works of mercy. There are seven of each. You might not be able to do all of them, but even in simple ways, you probably can do some or concentrate on doing one spiritual and one corporal throughout the Lenten season.



During Lent, we should be supported and encouraged by one another in our Lenten practices. We do not do any of them to be seen, but if seen, they can be examples to others. They can be expressions of our daily life, and they support our brothers and sisters who are on the annual road of conversion -- Lent.



Here are two suggestions for Lent:



Try to get to Mass once or twice a week over and above the Sunday requirement. Often, parishes will add Mass times during the Lenten season. Check your own or nearby parishes' websites.



Parishes also usually add hours of reconciliation or confession during Lent. Don't worry about how long it's been since your last one or what to say during confession if it's been a while. Good confessors will help you. And you might be more comfortable going to a parish other than your own.



Next week, we'll speak of the second phase of Lent.