Over 450 new Catholics prepare to enter church at Rite of Election

BOSTON -- More than 450 catechumens took their next step into entering the Catholic Church at the Rite of Election, presided over by Vicar General Bishop Mark O'Connell at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on March 9, the first Sunday of Lent.



The Rite of Election brings catechumens one step closer to receiving the sacraments of baptism, First Communion, and confirmation during the Easter Vigil. This year's number of catechumens is a significant increase from last year's number of 360, and the highest number since before the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Very exciting day in the church in Boston, and throughout the world, really, where so many people are entering the church," Bishop O'Connell said in his homily.



He said that at a time when secular media questions the future stability of the Catholic Church, the number of catechumens in the cathedral, and in cathedrals throughout the world, shows that the church is still strong. He told the catechumens that the cathedral they were standing in is their spiritual home.



"Welcome to your cathedral," he said.



Bishop O'Connell told the catechumens that they are "joining something huge": The church founded by Jesus Christ and linked to him through apostolic succession.



"So many of the things in the world today were not envisioned by anyone and not around to explain in Jesus's time," he said, "but the faith gets passed down, as Jesus taught, and that's the job of the bishops."



He thanked all of the priests, deacons, religious, pastoral associates, and Order of Christian Initiation for Adults (OCIA) directors in the cathedral. He added that when they become Catholics, it will be the catechumens' responsibility to pass on the faith, just like it was passed on to them.



"More than just being baptized and confirmed and going to confession, they have decided, 'God is calling me to something more,'" Bishop O'Connell said. "So the message from me is, we welcome you. But then after you come in, we say, 'Okay, get to work.'"



With 458 catechumens in the cathedral, the bishop said that there are likely 458 different stories of how they got there.



"The spark of faith was in your heart," he said. "But today, you're all coming to the same spot to say, 'Amen. Here I am Lord, I come to do your will.' The same call as the Bible. So thank you for your witness. Thank you for your presence today. Thank you for the sponsors and all who have supported you."



The Rite of Election formally began after the homily. Each catechumen was called by name to the altar, with their godparents and sponsors. A catechist from each parish carried a Book of the Elect in which their catechumens' names were written. Bishop O'Connell asked the elect's godparents if the catechumens were ready to become part of "the order of the elect" and receive the sacraments at Easter. The godparents responded that their catechumens have listened to and followed God's word. Bishop O'Connell then asked the assembly if they were willing to accept the catechumens as members of the elect and pray for them. The assembly said yes.



After their godparents and the assembly spoke well of them, Bishop O'Connell asked the catechumens if they themselves wanted to receive the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and First Communion. When they said yes, the catechists held up their Books of the Elect. Bishop O'Connell declared the catechumens to be members of the elect, and told them that it was their duty to be faithful and "strive with generous spirit to reach the full truth of your Election." He told the godparents to accompany them until Easter and serve as a good example for them.



The Rite of Election concluded with Bishop O'Connell saying a prayer over the elect and delivering a final blessing.