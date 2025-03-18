Improved condition means pope can briefly go without supplemental oxygen

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis has been able to spend brief moments of the day without any supplemental oxygen, which is yet another sign of the gradual improvement in his condition, the Vatican press office said.



For example, there was no sign of a nasal tube in the photograph the Vatican released March 16 of the pope concelebrating Mass in his private chapel at Rome's Gemelli hospital. That was because he can be without it for brief periods, the press office told reporters March 17.



Also, when he is using the nasal tube, he is alternating between high-flow and normal-flow oxygen during the day while doctors have been reducing the number of hours he uses the noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night, the press office said. The fact that the reductions are possible is a sign that there is slight, yet progressive improvement and the respiratory therapy is working.



However, a Vatican source said, his being discharged from the hospital "is not imminent."



In the March 16 photo, Pope Francis' right hand was also noticeably swollen, which was a consequence of his reduced mobility, the press hall said. That swelling has already been reduced thanks to the day's physical therapy, which is meant to counter the consequences of limited mobility during a lengthy hospitalization.



The pope continues to follow his usual daily routine of therapy, prayer, rest and a bit of work, it added.



As he continues to be in a stable condition, the doctors have decided not to release daily medical bulletins. The last official bulletin was released March 15, and the next more detailed medical update was expected March 19.



The recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis' health continued in St. Peter's Square March 17. The faithful gathered in the square were led in prayer by French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, prefect of the Apostolic Signature, the Holy See's highest court.



"Yesterday at the Angelus, Pope Francis invited us to join him in praising the Lord, 'who never abandons us and who, in times of sorrow, places people beside us who reflect a ray of his love,'" the cardinal said at the beginning of the prayer service.



"Let us ask the Lord during this time of Lent to purify our hearts so that we may reflect a ray of his love and mercy, especially for those who need it the most," he said.







Advertisement