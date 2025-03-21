Catholics encouraged to participate in '24 Hours for the Lord' March 28-29

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston will join dioceses throughout the world in observing 24 Hours for the Lord, an annual period of continuous eucharistic adoration lasting from March 28 to 29.



"It's an opportunity for us as Catholics to adore the Lord in person, to encounter him," Archdiocese of Boston Evangelization Consultant Melissa Kalpakgian told The Pilot on March 12.



In 2014, the Vatican's Dicastery of Evangelization established 24 Hours for the Lord as an annual observance initiated by Pope Francis that coincides with the eve of the Fourth Sunday of Lent.



Rosary Shrine in Lawrence, St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell, St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy in Salem, Blessed Andre Phu Yen Parish in Medford, Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Holliston, Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough, St. Paul Parish in Hingham, and St. Patrick Parish in Brockton.



All pilgrimage sites will also have confession available in multiple languages. Those who adore the Eucharist at a pilgrimage site during the Jubilee Year will receive a plenary indulgence.



Kalapkgian said that 24 Hours for the Lord is a time "for our parishioners to encounter the Lord, be renewed in their zeal and their faith and their hope, and that people who never encountered Jesus, Catholic or not, take that opportunity to experience him."



Each pilgrimage site has its own schedule during 24 Hours of the Lord, structured around its Mass times. For each site's full schedule, visit bostoncatholic.org/24-hours-for-the-lord.

Advertisement