Bain Capital to be honored at Catholic Schools Foundation gala

BOSTON -- The Catholic Schools Foundation will hold its 35th Annual Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala on Thursday, April 3, at Boston Marriott Copley Place.



The event is expected to draw nearly 1,000 members of the Greater Boston business community to support providing low-income students with access to a Catholic education.



This year, Bain Capital, a global private investment firm, will receive the Carolyn and Peter Lynch Award for its 30-year commitment to supporting in-need students. John Connaughton, co-managing partner of Bain Capital, will accept the award on behalf of the firm.



David Foss, Boston office managing partner at PwC, will chair the event and Ben Simmoneau, anchor of WCVB Channel 5 Boston, will be the emcee.



Tatiyana Orrego-Dupree, a senior scholar at Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, serves as this year's student speaker and will share her experiences and the opportunities she has received through the foundation's scholarship fund.



She previously expressed her gratitude during the foundation's bus tour in October to her elementary school, St. Columbkille Partnership School.



"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to attend such a loving school, and I'm incredibly grateful to the Catholic Schools Foundation for making that possible. Without their support, I don't think I would have been able to get the education I've had, both at St. Columbkille and now at Newton Country Day School," she said.



The Building Minds Scholarship Fund Gala is the Catholic Schools Foundation's largest fundraiser, raising over $5 million annually. The money supports 4,000 low-income students who want to attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. According to the foundation, 66 percent of scholars come from single-parent households, 79 percent are non-white, and the median family income for a family of four among the scholars is $50,700. The foundation says 100 percent of its scholars from the class of 2024 graduated from high school, and 97 percent went on to college.



For more information on the Building Minds Scholarship Fund, visit www.csfboston.org/35annualgala.

