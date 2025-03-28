Catholic high schools celebrate state titles

Three Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Boston capped off their winter sports seasons this year with state championships in basketball and hockey.



Catholic Memorial's hockey team clinched the Division 1 state title with a 4-3 victory over St. John, Shrewsbury, on March 16 at TD Banknorth Garden. Coach Larry Rooney's Knights finished the season with a 20-5-1 record.



St. Mary High School of Lynn's girls' basketball team secured the Division 3 state championship on March 14, defeating Norwell 46-38 at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. The Spartans, under Coach Jeff Newhall, completed their season at 24-3. This marks the team's third state title in four years.



The Cathedral High School girls' basketball team also triumphed, taking home the Division 4 state championship on March 16 at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. In a rematch of last year's contest, the Panthers defeated South Hadley 68-37. The victory gave Cathedral its third consecutive Division 4 state title, and the team finished with a 19-5 record.

Advertisement