Pope Francis appoints new bishop of Providence



(OSV News) — Pope Francis has named a new bishop of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, Bishop Bruce Alan Lewandowski, C.S.R., titular Bishop of Croae and, to date, auxiliary bishop of Baltimore.



The appointment was announced by the Vatican on April 8.



On Aug. 5, 2024, Pope Francis announced the appointment of the previous bishop of Providence, Richard G. Henning, as the new archbishop of Boston, where he was installed Oct. 31, 2024. Since then the Diocese of Providence has been waiting for the new appointment.



Archbishop Henning released the following statement April 8: "I am grateful to our Holy Father Pope Francis for his appointment of a new bishop for Providence. I have a deep love for that diocese and its people, and I am grateful that the Holy Father has chosen a joyful and energetic young bishop who speaks Spanish and Portuguese and has experience in pastoral planning. I wish Bishop Bruce Lewandowski every blessing as he exercises his ministry in the State of Hope!"



Bishop Lewandowski was ordained a priest on May 7, 1994 for the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. He has previously worked in Manhattan and Bronx parishes in New York City, in Saint Lucia, West Indies, as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, Maryland. On June 10, 2020, he was appointed titular bishop of Croae and auxiliary bishop of Baltimore, receiving episcopal ordination on Aug. 18, 2020.



MORE TO COME

