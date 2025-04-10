Archbishop Henning, Pope Francis offer prayers for Dominican nightclub victims

Archbishop Richard G. Henning and Pope Francis are pledging prayers for the people of the Dominican Republic following the tragic roof collapse at a prominent nightclub that has left over 200 people confirmed killed and hundreds injured.



The collapse occurred after midnight on April 8 during a concert by Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez at the Jet Set nightclub, a venue known for its high-profile clientele.



Among those killed during the collapse were former major league baseball players Tony Blanco and Octavio Dotel, along with provincial governor Nelsy Cruz, the sister of former MLB player Nelson Cruz.



Local media also reported that Fray Luis Rosario, who owned restaurants in Lawrence and Providence, was among the victims.



As of April 10, the search for survivors had concluded, and the cause of the roof collapse remains unknown, according to authorities.



In a statement issued April 9, Archbishop Henning expressed his condolences for the Dominican people.



"My heart is filled with profound sorrow as I grieve with our brothers and sisters of the Dominican Republic, especially those within our Archdiocese of Boston," the archbishop said.



Advertisement

"In these moments of deep sorrow, we, the people of God, are called to come together in prayer, and mutual support, remembering that fraternal love and compassion are our greatest strengths in the face of suffering and pain. I encourage my Dominican brothers and sisters that, just as they are known for their contagious joy, may they now, more than ever, be known for their hope in Christ Jesus and their spirit of solidarity as a people," he continued.



The archbishop offered his prayers for those affected.



"Together, let us call upon the intercession of Our Lady of Altagracia, protective mother of the Dominican Republic for the eternal rest of the deceased, the comfort of their families, and the strength of all who, with unwavering dedication and courage, continue the tireless rescue efforts, the archbishop said.



In an April 9 telegram to Archbishop Francisco Ozoria Acosta of Santo Domingo, Pope Francis also sent his condolences "while encouraging everyone to persevere in their efforts to help and accompany others."



"The Holy Father imparts to all, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, consolation to the afflicted (and) the comforting apostolic blessing as a sign of hope in the risen Lord," the telegram said.



Reporting by David Agren of OSV News contributed to this story.