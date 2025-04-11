Scott Hahn and John Bergsma inspire hundreds at Waltham retreat

BRAINTREE -- Catholic theologians and authors Scott Hahn and John Bergsma hosted a daylong retreat at St. Mary Parish in Waltham on April 5. Both men are professors at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and were former Protestant ministers before entering the Catholic Church.



"It was a beautiful day," Father Michael Nolan, pastor of St. Mary's, told The Pilot on April 8. "It was enriching for people, and it was hopeful, and it was a good lead-in to Easter."



About 800 people came to the retreat, including parishioners and visitors from around New England. A couple of years ago, a parishioner invited Father Nolan to a retreat for priests hosted by Hahn's St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology.



"It was the best gift I ever received from a parishioner as a priest," he said. "And in honor of the Jubilee, I wanted to share that blessing."



He hopes the event inspired people to "go home and love the Lord more."



The day was bookended by Masses and featured witness talks by Hahn and Bergsma. The two men discussed their journeys to the Catholic faith, despite having been strong critics.



"This was truly an inspirational event," attendee Erin Turtel told The Pilot on April 7. "The church was packed to standing-room only early in the morning. You could see a deep level of interest on the part of the participants as the pews were filled even late in the day, everyone eager to learn more about their faith from converts who had challenged every possible angle yet became fervent evangelists for Catholicism."



Turtel, who described herself as a "revert to Catholicism," said that Hahn's appearances on EWTN educated her about her faith. She bought several of Hahn and Bergsma's books, and when her son Matthew went to Franciscan University, she took both men's classes. She is now a subscriber to the St. Paul Center. She said the retreat was "exactly the encouragement and support I personally needed to keep forging ahead" during Lent.



"Often, we fall into complacency, a same-old-thing scenario," she said, "but Drs. Bergsma and Hahn present such incontrovertible testimony, and finely researched information, that together all of this encourages us to turn back to our faith with greater understanding, fervency, and reverence."



Hahn spoke about how the Bible points to the Eucharist. He also reflected on the Road to Emmaus story, probing why Christ revealed himself at the breaking of the bread, why he vanished, and why he reappeared in the Upper Room.



"His insights were so helpful in substantiating these passages, making them unforgettable in the present day, even half a world away and two millennia later," Turtel said.



Hahn also discussed the words of the Our Father, particularly its passages about forgiveness. He shared stories of forgiveness in his own life, which inspired attendee Alex Peacher.



"Once we forgive, then the healing can begin," Peacher told The Pilot on April 7. "Don't wait to forgive."



Peacher wanted to learn more about Scripture after having read Hahn's books. Bergsma was new to him, "but he did not disappoint."



"I think both speakers have a way of sharing the faith that helps you to see how we're all connected in this life and all on the same journey," Peacher said. "The knowledge and insight they shared on the Bible and their lives helped you to see how to relate the lessons learned to your own life. This life is difficult, but with God and the help of others, we can strive to live a beautiful life for the glory of God."



He was also impressed by Bergsma's story of how he went from Protestantism to Catholicism.



"He laid out his thought process and story so clearly with sound logic," Peacher said, "and then he described the internal battle he had."



Bergsma also spoke about the importance of the Jubilee Year of 2025.



"The event was awesome," Peacher said. "The excitement and energy was palpable."



Turtel said that Hahn and Bergsma's message was "to continue to seek the truth, continue to learn and explore the Bible."



"It was a tremendous gift to be able to learn from them and receive this encouragement," she said.