Ordination Class of 2025: Deacon Joseph Van Nguyen

This is the third article in a series profiling the six men who will be ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Boston at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on May 17, 2025.







BRIGHTON -- Deacon Joseph Thuy Van Nguyen knows that priests are role models of the faith.



Deacon Nguyen, 36, a seminarian at St. John's Seminary in Brighton and transitional deacon at St. Bridget Parish in Abington and Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman, wants to be a holy priest for his flock when he is ordained this May.



"I feel very excited to become a priest to serve the people," he told The Pilot on Feb. 13.



Deacon Nguyen was born and raised in a small town in northern Vietnam, an hour outside of Hanoi, in a devout Catholic family.



"My parents, they are the model for me for the faith," he said. "Every day in the morning prayer, we pray together, and before we go to sleep, we pray together."



He grew up playing games at home and at church with his younger brother and two older sisters. His father was a rice farmer and carpenter who did odd jobs around his village. Deacon Nguyen would help his family on the farm.



"It's hard work for the people," he said, adding, "Very hard work on the farm."



He was an altar boy and loved going to church.



"Every day I want to come to church to serve the Mass," he said.



Advertisement

He decided he wanted to become a priest in high school. After studying history at a university in Hanoi, he spent a year in a "pre-seminary" program before becoming a seminarian. In 2016, his bishop asked him if he wanted to study and become a priest in the Archdiocese of Boston. He declined because he knew his family wanted him to stay in Vietnam. That was the first time he said no to his bishop. A few weeks later, his bishop asked him again, and he said yes. He wanted to serve the church, no matter where it took him. When he came to Boston and entered St. John's Seminary, he had to adjust to a new language, culture, and cuisine.



"The first year here was a challenge for me," he said. "But after the first year, and until now, I can adapt with the life here. And so I can say, I am very happy for my life."



His faith has been strengthened in the seminary and as a transitional deacon.



"I love my assignment," he said. "A lot of experience for me in my assignment now. At St. Bridget's and Holy Ghost Parish, I can involve all of the activities in the parish. Or I can participate in some activities in the parish with the people there, and a lot of experience for me in the future."