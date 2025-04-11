Celebration of Blessed Carlo Acutis's canonization to cap Eucharistic Congress

BRAINTREE -- St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Cambridge will celebrate the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis on April 27, Divine Mercy Sunday, as the finale of a weeklong Eucharistic Congress hosted by the Archdiocese of Boston.



Blessed Carlo was known for his devotion to the Eucharist. A prodigy both in his faith and with computers, he designed a website dedicated to documenting every eucharistic miracle in history. Following his death from leukemia in 2006 at age 15, Blessed Carlo inspired an enormous amount of devotion as a holy person of the digital age.



"He was a young boy that any young person today can look at and recognize him as their contemporary," Father Michael Harrington, pastor of St. Francis, said on April 8.



"The saints of today, we can find. Sanctity is possible for the contemporary young person," he added.



The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with confessions, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Praise and worship will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a talk on Blessed Carlo's life and veneration of his relic at 4:30 p.m. Bishop Cristiano Barbosa will celebrate Mass at 5:30 p.m. There will be a reception with light refreshments after the Mass.



Advertisement

St. Francis Parochial Vicar Father Edinardo de Oliveira said that Blessed Carlo is "a saint of our time" and that, due to its massive technology industry, Cambridge is a fitting place to celebrate him. For those working with computers today, he said, Blessed Carlo can be an inspiration to holiness in their workaday lives.



"It resonates with those who are around us," Father de Oliveira said.



The celebration of Blessed Carlo's canonization is being organized by St. Francis's Shalom Catholic Community. Shalom is a missionary community founded in Brazil in 1982 that focuses on youth evangelization.



"Many young people can be inspired by him and follow him using technology and the internet to spread the faith," Shalom member Hilda Pires said of Blessed Carlo.



Shalom has had a presence in the Archdiocese of Boston for 10 years.



"We believe that the event of Carlo Acutis is very special to this community because the St. Francis community, in recent years, has had a significant outreach to youth and young adults through the Shalom Catholic Community," Father Harrington said.



He said that Cambridge and Boston are "a young city," and Blessed Carlo can serve as a model to the young population.



"He himself, if he were alive today, would be a young adult," Father Harrington said. "He is the first saint of the new millennium."