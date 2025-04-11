Easter week Eucharistic Congress to feature 11 miles of processions

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston will host a weeklong Eucharistic Congress from Easter Monday, April 21, to Divine Mercy Sunday, April 27, in celebration of the Jubilee Year of 2025, the Octave of Easter and the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis.



The congress will feature 168 hours of continuous adoration and 11 miles of eucharistic processions between churches in Boston, Cambridge, and Brookline. There will also be Masses, prayer, adoration, confession, witness talks, and veneration of a relic of Blessed Carlo throughout the week.



"There's lots of really amazing things to celebrate," said Father Michael Zimmerman, assistant director of vocations, on April 8. "And we wanted to involve many of the communities in Boston and open that as a gift to the whole archdiocese as well."



The seven churches chosen for the processions were selected because of their cultural diversity, large communities of students and young professionals, and designation as pilgrimage sites for the Jubilee Year.



"It's a witness to the world of what Jesus has done for all of us," Father Zimmerman said. "Taking Jesus to the streets and following him in eucharistic procession."



The congress will begin April 21 at St. Paul Parish in Harvard Square.



That night, there will be a procession of the Blessed Sacrament to St. Anthony Padua Parish in Allston, where Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will celebrate Mass in Portuguese.



On April 22, a procession will take the Eucharist from St. Anthony's to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline.



On April 23, a procession will go from St. Mary's to St. Clement Eucharistic Shrine in Boston's Back Bay.



On April 24, the procession will head to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where Archbishop Richard G. Henning will celebrate a Mass in English and Spanish the following day.



After the archbishop's Mass on April 25, the Blessed Sacrament will go from the cathedral to Sacred Heart Church and St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish in Boston's North End.



The North End, with its long tradition of eucharistic processions, has hosted previous Eucharistic Congresses. This year, the archdiocese wanted to get other communities involved.



"We had a great conference last year, but it being the Jubilee Year, we wanted to do something extra special," Father Zimmerman said. "Part of the Jubilee is making a pilgrimage, so we figured we could make a pilgrimage in our own diocese."



On the night of April 26, the Eucharist will go from the North End to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Cambridge. On April 27, the day of Blessed Carlo's canonization, the parish will host a day of celebrations.



"We hope that it's a renewal of faith in the Eucharist," Father Zimmerman said. "We hope it's a renewal in recognizing the gift that our church is, being able to come together and celebrate that."



He said the processions are "a reminder that God is real" for all of Boston to witness. He hopes that people will experience God's mercy and be evangelized during the congress.



"We're preparing for this event, but God has his own plans of what he wants to do," he said. "We're following after him, and we're just trying to prepare the way for him to come and do what he wants."



For more information on the congress and a detailed schedule of events, visit bostoneucharisticcongress.org.