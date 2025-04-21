Archbishop Henning releases statement on Holy Father's death

Related Reading

Vatican announces pope's death to the world





Archbishop Richard G. Henning released the following statement April 21:



I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pope Francis. His legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep. In his ministry and across his writings, he has continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God. He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God's creation. I am personally grateful that he called me to the Episcopacy and entrusted me with the pastoral care of the Church of Boston. His example remains a guiding light to the Universal Church. Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph, may he rest in peace.