Pope thanks nurse for taking him to St. Peter's Square one last time

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis' final moments were peaceful, and he managed to give one last farewell to his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, before slipping into a coma early April 21, Vatican News reported.



Among his last words were his thanks to Strappetti late April 20 when he said, "Thank you for bringing me back to the square," referring to the pope's surprise appearance after giving his Easter blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.



The 88-year-old pope, who was still recovering from pneumonia, did not attend the Easter Mass April 20, but he did appear shortly after noon to give the solemn blessing. With his voice still weak, he wished everyone a Happy Easter and he barely raised his arms as he made the sign of the cross.



"The pope wanted to make one last significant surprise by going to St. Peter's Square for a ride in the popemobile," Vatican News said in a report April 22. However, the pope was a little unsure and asked Strappetti, "Do you think I can do it?"



The nurse, who had been by his side for the 38 days he was hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli hospital and then by his bedside 24/7 at the pope's residence in the Domus Sanctae Marthae since his return March 23, reassured him that he could, Vatican News reported.



Advertisement

For 15 minutes, Pope Francis rode around St. Peter's Square and a portion of the wide boulevard leading to the square, filled with about 50,000 people. He blessed a few babies and tried to wave; the crowds were thrilled, waving and running where possible to get a closer view.



Even though the pope made a number of surprise appearances in his wheelchair in St. Peter's Basilica after he was discharged from the hospital and he appeared briefly in the square in his wheelchair at the end of the closing Mass of the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers April 6 and Palm Sunday April 13, Easter marked his first open popemobile ride since his one-day trip to Corsica in December.



Vatican News reported the pope returned to his residence April 20 "tired, but happy" and he thanked Strappetti for "bringing me back to the square." The pope hired him to be his personal nurse in 2022.



The pope then rested that afternoon and had a relaxing dinner, Vatican News said.



The first signs that something was wrong happened the next day around 5:30 a.m. followed by "prompt intervention by those watching over him," it said.



More than an hour later, the pope, who was lying on his bed in his apartment, gestured to wave farewell to Strappetti and slipped into a coma, it said.



"He did not suffer, everything happened quickly," according to those who were with the pope those final moments, Vatican News reported.



The pope died at 7:35 a.m. from a stroke, the coma and heart failure, the Vatican said.

