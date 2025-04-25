Breath of new life

The prophet Daniel in a vision saw "One like the Son of Man" receive everlasting kingship (see Daniel 7:9-14). John is taken to heaven in today's Second Reading where he sees Daniel's prophecy fulfilled in Jesus, who appears as "One like a Son of Man."







Jesus is clad in the robe of a High Priest (see Exodus 28:4; Wisdom 18:24) and wearing the gold sash of a king (see 1 Maccabees 10:89). He has been exalted by the right hand of the Lord, as we sing in today's Psalm.







His risen body, which the Apostles touch in today's Gospel, has been made a lifegiving Spirit (see 1 Corinthians 15:45).







As the Father anointed Him with the Spirit and power (see Acts 10:38), Jesus pours out that Spirit on the Apostles, sending them into the world "as the Father has sent Me." Jesus "breathes" the Spirit of His divine life into the Apostles -- as God blew the "breath of life" into Adam (see Genesis 2:7), as Elijah's prayer returned "the life breath" to the dead child (see 1 Kings 17:21-23), and as the Spirit breathed new life into the slain in the valley of bones (see Ezekiel 37:9-10).







His creative breath unites the Apostles -- His Church -- to His body, and empowers them to breathe His life into a dying world, to make it a new creation.







In today's Gospel and First Reading, we see the Apostles fulfilling this mission with powers only God possesses -- the power to forgive sins and to work "signs and wonders," a biblical expression only used to describe the mighty works of God (see Exodus 7:3; 11:10; Acts 7:36).







Thomas and the others saw "many other signs" after Jesus was raised from the dead. They saw and they believed.







They have been given His life, which continues in the Church's Word and sacraments, so that we who have not seen might inherit His blessings and "have life in His name."







Second Sunday of Easter







Readings:



Acts 5:12-16



Psalm 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24



Revelation 1:9-13, 17-19



John 20:19-31







- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

