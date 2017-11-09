Archdiocese offers prayers for Texas victims, expresses commitment to safety

Related Reading USCCB president decries mass shooting at Texas Baptist church





BRAINTREE -- Following the Nov. 5 mass shooting at a Baptist church in Texas, the Archdiocese of Boston has issued a statement offering continued prayers for all those impacted and noting its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of parishioners.



The shooting, carried out by a now-deceased Texas resident who reportedly suffered from mental disorders and had a past history of violence, left 26 dead and others wounded in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.



The statement noted the archdiocese is "committed to seeing that our parishes, schools and ministries take appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of parishioners, staff, volunteers and visitors."



"This is especially relevant considering recent tragic events and the current environment in which we live."



The statement goes on to say that the parishes and schools of the archdiocese "work with their local safety and security advisory committees, staff, volunteers and local responders to be prepared and vigilant."



"We are welcoming communities of faith committed to being of service to the mission of the Church while recognizing the challenges our entire society faces in these turbulent times," reads the statement.



"We continue to pray for all impacted by the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas."