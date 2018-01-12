Speaker Paul Ryan will headline 2018 March for Life

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will address the upcoming March for Life in Washington, D.C. Though Ryan addressed the march via video message last year, is the first time he has spoken at the March for Life in person since he was elected speaker in 2015. Catholic News Agency photo/Christopher Halloran, Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) will address the upcoming March for Life, organizers announced on Jan. 10. This is the first time Ryan has spoken at the March for Life in person since he was elected speaker in 2015.



The 45th annual March for Life will take place on January 19th in Washington, D.C., and is the country's largest pro-life protest. The event is held each year near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.



Last year, Ryan appeared at the march via a video message, encouraging marchers and thanking them for their passion and courage in fighting for the unborn.



On Twitter, Ryan said that he looked forward to attending the March for Life, and said that he will "march to defend the rights of those who cannot defend themselves."



March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a press release that she was honored that Ryan would be speaking at the March for Life. Ryan, said Mancini, is an "unwavering champion" for the cause.



"It is an honor to have Speaker of the House Paul Ryan address the 45th annual March for Life. Speaker Ryan has been an unwavering champion for the pro-life cause since taking office, and continues to utilize his post to promote the inherent dignity of the human person at all stages of life," she said.



Ryan will be joined at the March for Life by his congressional colleagues Reps. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.), along with Tim Tebow's mother, Pam Tebow, and Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life. More speakers will be announced in the future.



The theme of this year's march is "Love Saves Lives." Over 100,000 people are expected to attend.