TV program notes -- week of Feb. 25, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 25 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 25, 9-11 p.m. EST (History) "America's Greatest Threat: Vladimir Putin." Delving into the mind of the Russian Federation's president, this special argues that he has become one of the biggest dangers to American democracy and security.



Monday, Feb. 26, 9-11 p.m. EST (A&E) "Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre." A profile of four women who helped cult leader Jim Jones plan the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, which left 918 people dead.



Monday, Feb. 26, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Rat Film." Filmmaker Theo Anthony's documentary traces Baltimore's history, using rats to chronicle the experience of poor communities. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "American Creed." Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David M. Kennedy, author Junot Diaz, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon and others come together to explore American ideals and identity from their different perspectives (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9-11 p.m. EST (History) "The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen." Premiere of a four-part miniseries exploring the early, volatile years of independent America's history, from the Revolution through the California gold rush. It features dramatized portrayals of frontier icons Daniel Boone, Tecumseh, Lewis and Clark, Davy Crockett, Andrew Jackson, John Fremont and Kit Carson as well as interviews with experts. This first episode explores how the Revolutionary War spread beyond the colonies into the remote frontier, and how Daniel Boone's life-or-death struggle for the future of his settlement became a fight for the future of America.



Friday, March 2, 7-8:30 p.m. EST (Crockett) "Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord." Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the feast of the Presentation with men and women religious present in Rome (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, March 3, 3-4 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Marian Procession From the Holy Land." A monthly rosary procession from the site of the Annunciation and Incarnation in Nazareth (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.