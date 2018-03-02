Nominations sought for Catholic school teacher excellence award

Courtesy graphic

BRAINTREE -- The Catholic Schools Office, with support from the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF), is seeking nominations for the Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award. Five elementary school teachers and five secondary school teachers will be recognized at a special luncheon with Cardinal Seán O'Malley and Superintendent Kathy Mears in May and will each receive an award of $1,500.



This annual award honors elementary and secondary school teachers' commitment to developing saints and scholars in the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. The teachers selected will demonstrate strong leadership qualities, model a faith-filled life, promote academic excellence and are committed to their students and school. Every day, they inspire students from all backgrounds and abilities to learn and they actively collaborate with their peers, students, and families to create a welcoming environment and culture of success.



Administrators, staff, pastors, parents and students are encouraged to fill out a brief nomination form by March 16, to recommend a great teacher for this award. The nomination form can be found at www.csoboston.com/education-award. A diverse committee comprised of principals, teachers, and Catholic Schools Office representatives will judge the nominees.



Superintendent Kathy Mears said, "I've met many extraordinary teachers in the Archdiocese of Boston and the Catholic Schools Office is excited to honor some of them with this award. I hope that all members of the school communities in the archdiocese consider nominating a worthy teacher. This is their opportunity to shine."



Mike Reardon, Executive Director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, said, "Teachers are at the heart of Catholic education and CSF is honored to help support the Excellence Awards and recognize a few of these amazing women and men. We are grateful to share in the work that they do each day in classrooms across the archdiocese."