New rectors announced for Jesuit centers in Boston and California

BRAINTREE -- Father Arturo Sosa, SJ, Superior General of the Society of Jesus, has named new rectors for the two Jesuit theology centers in the United States.



Father Michael Boughton, SJ, will serve as rector of the Faber Jesuit Community at the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry (BCSTM), while Father Martin Connell, SJ, will serve as rector of the Jesuit Community at the Jesuit School of Theology (JST) of Santa Clara University.



Father Boughton replaces Father James Gartland, SJ, at the Faber Community; and Father Connell replaces Father John McGarry, SJ, at the Jesuit Community at JST. Both have served as rectors since 2012 and are finishing their terms.



It's a homecoming for Frs. Boughton and Connell. Each earned a Master of Divinity degree from the institution he will now serve.



After earning a master's degree in English from Boston College and finishing theology studies at the Weston Jesuit School of Theology (the precursor to the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry), Father Boughton was ordained in 1979. He then served for 10 years at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, as the college's chaplain and an English department lecturer. For the next five years, he was a lecturer in the English department at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, while serving as rector of the Jesuit community there. From 1996-2006, he served as president of Fairfield College Preparatory School in Connecticut followed by assignments as the director of the Center for Ignatian Spirituality at Boston College and as formation assistant for the Maryland and Northeast Provinces of the Society of Jesus. In November 2017, he returned to the Center for Ignatian Spirituality at Boston College, where he currently serves as associate director.



Father Timothy Kesicki, SJ, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the U.S., who has supervisory responsibility for the Jesuit theology centers, said the role of rector is crucially important because rectors are responsible for the formation of Jesuit scholastics in their preparation for ordained ministry and for the formation of Jesuit brothers for pastoral work in the Church.



"The Jesuits studying at our theology centers in the U.S. come from across the U.S. and around the world. They are a diverse community called to a singular mission: to serve the Church for the greater glory of God. I couldn't ask for two better Jesuits to serve as rectors at our two U.S. theology centers, and I know Fathers Boughton and Connell will bring extraordinary cura personalis (care of the person) to their new roles."



"It is a grace and privilege to walk with Jesuits from around the world who are preparing for ordination and pastoral ministry and with our new priests who are pursuing further studies in this wonderful community and excellent school. I am honored and humbled by this mission," said Father Boughton.



Father Kesicki also expressed his thanks to Fathers McGarry and Gartland for their six years of service as rectors. "John McGarry and Jim Gartland have been exemplary rectors. They are creative collaborators, who created spiritually discerning communities infused with energy and mission, and I know I join Jesuits from around the world in expressing my profound gratitude."



Fathers Boughton and Connell begin their new roles this summer.