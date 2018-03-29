TV program notes -- week of April 8, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 8 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 8, 1-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy." The eucharistic liturgy for Divine Mercy Sunday, broadcast live from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 8, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "God Code." This special focuses on the Leningrad Codex, an ancient manuscript of the Hebrew Bible, and on Timothy Smith, an expert on antiquities who believes he has discovered a secret code within its text.



Tuesday, April 10, 8-9 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Hannibal in the Alps." This episode of the series "Secrets of the Dead" explores how Carthaginian military commander Hannibal managed to cross the near-impregnable Alps to attack ancient Rome (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, April 11, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II." This historical special features interviews with Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner (TV-14/L -- parents strongly cautioned; strong coarse language).



Saturday, April 14, 8-10 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Pope John Paul I: The Smile of God." Dramatization of the life of Albino Luciani, who reigned as Pope John Paul I for just 33 days in 1978 (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.