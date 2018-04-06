CYO tournament champions

Each year, throughout the months December to February, teams from parishes and grammar schools of the Archdioceses of Boston compete in the various Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball leagues. At the culmination of each season, the winningest teams from each of the 11 archdiocesan divisions are invited to participate in the annual CYO basketball tournament.



This March, of the 143 grammar school teams and 156 parish teams that participated in the 2017-2018 season, 75 of the boys' and girls' teams were invited to play in the tournament this year. Games were held at Catholic Memorial School, Ursuline Academy, Westwood High School, and Xaverian Brothers High School.



"We consider each of the coaches, players, and supporters of our teams as champions for Christ and we thank you for your cooperation, sportsmanship, and virtuous participation in each game played. We pray that you continue to use your talent to serve Christ well, not only on the court, but in all things," said the tournament committee in a statement announcing the results.



"Boston CYO also commends our Athletic Director Ken Foscaldo and the area coordinators -- Kevin Lally, (Boston/South Shore Parish League) Brian French (South Shore Parochial School League), Ted Kennedy (North Shore Parish League), Cindy Gately, Phil Beranger, and Frank Summa (Middlesex Parochial School League) -- for the many hours they have dedicated to supporting all our teams and for overseeing the various sites of the tournament. You are a blessing to our teams and to the Archdiocese of Boston CYO," organizers said.



Following is a list of all of the archdiocesan tournament champions in order of each division.



Parish Division Champions: Girls Bantam -- St. Mary, Winchester; Girls Cadet -- St. Adelaide, Peabody; Girls, High school -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston; Boys Bantam -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston; Boys Cadet -- St. Agatha, Milton; Boys JV -- Gate of Heaven, South Boston; Boys Varsity -- St. Mary, Franklin.



Catholic Grammar School Champions: Girls JV -- Immaculate Conception, Revere; Girls Varsity -- St. Catherine, Norwood; Boys JV -- Immaculate Conception, Revere; Boys Varsity -- St. Raphael, Medford.



These teams will move on to the New England CYO basketball tournament, hosted by the Diocese of Hartford, Connecticut from April 6-8.



More information regarding the CYO Basketball Program is available at the Boston Catholic CYO Website, www.bostoncatholic.org/CYO.aspx?pid=506, or by calling Ken Foscaldo at 617-746-5813.