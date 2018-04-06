TV program notes -- week of April 15, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 15 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Handel Celebration Concert." The 250th anniversary of George Frideric Handel's death is commemorated by British and German baroque orchestras and conductor Howard Arman in the Market Church in Halle, Germany, where Handel was baptized. Part of the series "In Concert" (TV-Y -- all children).



Sunday, April 15, 8-10 p.m. EDT (History) "The Untold Story of the 90s." First half of a two-part special examining the period between the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall and the destruction of the twin towers on 9/11 -- as well as this pivotal era's lasting impact on the world today. Commenters include Sens. Marco Rubio and Chris Coons, Toure, Melissa Harris-Perry, Dana Perino and Jonah Peretti. The program concludes Sunday, April 22, 8-10 p.m. EDT.



Sunday, April 15, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EDT (History) "Days That Shaped America: Waco Siege." A look at the 1993 siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, the deadliest single event in the history of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.



Monday, April 16, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "What Lies Upstream." Filmmaker Cullen Hoback's documentary investigates a West Virginia chemical spill that left 300,000 people without clean water for months. Part of the series "Independent Lens" (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, April 16, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EDT (History) "Days That Shaped America: Boston Bombing." This special recounts the 2013 terrorist attack on the Boston Marathon by brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



Friday, April 20, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Pope Benedict XVI: Christ Above All." Joanna Bogle and Clare Anderson reflect on the life and legacy of retired Pope Benedict XVI as they travel around Rome (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, April 20, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Sutton Foster in Concert." Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster performs with guest Jonathan Groff. A "Live From Lincoln Center" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.