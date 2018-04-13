TV film fare -- week of April 22, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 22. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, April 23, 6-9 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (2003). Entertaining swashbuckler about a lowly blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) who must set sail with a brazen buccaneer (Johnny Depp) in order to rescue his love (Keira Knightley) from an evil rival pirate (Geoffrey Rush), who, along with his crew, is under an ancient curse. Based on the popular Disney theme-park ride, Gore Verbinski's popcorn pirate yarn is an action-packed high seas romp, despite cartoonish characters, tedious duels and a self-parodying story that at time borders on silliness. Recurring action/adventure violence, some frightening supernatural effects and mildly lewd humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Monday, April 23, 8-10:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Horse Soldiers" (1959). Sprawling Civil War tale of a Union colonel (John Wayne) leading an 1863 cavalry raid to cut Vicksburg's railroad lines but runs into plenty of trouble from Southern civilians, Confederate regulars and a boy's military academy. Director John Ford stages the action scenes with his usual gusto but places them in an unusually somber context through the comments of the troop's surgeon (William Holden) who opposes the colonel's scorched-earth tactics and their heavy casualties. Wartime violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Wednesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Jim Thorpe -- All-American" (1951). Interesting dramatization of the Native American athlete (Burt Lancaster) who turns to professional football when the medals he won in the 1912 Olympics are taken from him on a technicality, then hits the skids when his son dies of polio. Director Michael Curtiz handles the sport sequences convincingly but the objective portrayal of Thorpe's ordeals weakens their emotional impact. Consequences of prejudice including domestic difficulties. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Friday, April 27, 7-9:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "A Bronx Tale" (1993). Growing up in the 1960s, an Italian-American youth (Lillo Brancato) is torn between the decent values of his bus-driver father (Robert De Niro) and the easy-money life of the neighborhood crime boss (Chazz Palminteri) who treats him like his own son. Also directed by De Niro, the well-realized drama makes a convincing moral statement in its picture of a youth who comes to recognize the emptiness of dirty money and the deadly violence it spawns. Some violence, racial slurs, sexual references and much rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, April 28, 8-9:45 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Psycho" (1998). Faithful remake of the 1960 black-and-white Hitchcock thriller in which a doomed young woman (Anne Heche) vanishes from the Bates Motel, drawing suspicion on its secretive owner (Vince Vaughn). Director Gus Van Sant adds color and a new cast, retaining the sleek storytelling and slow build-up of suspense much as in the original shocker. Some violence with gore, implied masturbation, a premarital affair and brief nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.