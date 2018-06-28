Regis launches $7M campaign for athletics facility expansion

A rendering indicates the planned improvements to Regis College's athletic facilities. Pilot photo/ Courtesy Regis College

WESTON -- Regis College has launched a fundraising campaign for a state-of-the-art field house and additional amenities designed to support its outdoor sports teams and athletes. The campaign to raise more than $7 million will mark a new chapter in the university's championship athletics program that's coming off an electrifying inaugural season in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC).



The field house and concession building will complement the university's outdoor complex that was originally constructed in 2009. The expansive complex includes a turf field, eight-lane track, softball field, and six tennis courts. The new field house will include locker rooms for athletes and a function room complete with a balcony overlooking the field and track. The concession building will house a concession area, visiting team rooms, and public restrooms.



The campaign will also provide financial support for the addition of grandstand bleachers and press boxes on the turf and softball fields.



The $7.2-million campaign serves as the final stretch of the Now We Fly campaign, the unprecedented $40-million fundraising initiative by Regis College.



"This project will position Regis as a leader in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and beyond, attracting a more competitive pool of student-athletes and building enrollment," said Dean of Athletics Pam Roecker. "Regis student-athletes are a great source of pride in our community. The completion of the complex with the new facility, bleachers and press boxes, will provide greater resources for our student-athletes, strengthen the overall community, and ensure greater success for our future by supporting a vibrant Regis campus."



With the new field house, bleachers and press boxes, Regis will be even more attractive for hosting events including conferences and NCAA tournaments. The field house's function room will also provide a space for community organizations throughout the MetroWest region to host events.