Local leaders offer prayers after shooting at Annapolis newspaper

Police line Caution tape. Photo credit: carl ballou Shutterstock CNA

Baltimore, Md., Jun 28, 2018 CNA/EWTN News.- The Archdiocese of Baltimore offered their prayers for the victims and first responders of a shooting at an Annapolis newspaper on Thursday afternoon.



A suspect is in custody after an active shooter was reported at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. At least five people are dead and multiple others have serious injuries, according to police reports.



“We offer our prayers for the victims of today's shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis and for the first responders on the scene,” the Archdiocese of Baltimore said on Twitter.



Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also offered his prayers for the community and urged people to stay away from the area.



“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP [Maryland State Police] is on the scene assisting @AACOPD [Anne Arundel County Police Department]. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” Hogan said in a tweet.



“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, said on Twitter.



The Capital Gazette is a local, daily newspaper and website owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.