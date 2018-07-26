TV program notes -- week of Aug. 5, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 5 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 5, noon-2 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass of Thanksgiving With the Knights of St. Peter Claver." Opening Mass for the 99th annual National Convention of the Knights of Peter Claver and the 84th annual National Convention of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Aug. 6, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Still Tomorrow." Documentary profiling Yu Xihua, a rural poet with cerebral palsy who has become a literary star in China. A "POV" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Tuesday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Knights of Columbus 136th Supreme Convention." Live coverage of the first day of this annual event, including the opening Mass and the Supreme Knight's report. Coverage continues Tuesday, Aug. 7, 6:30-10 p.m. EDT and concludes Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8-9 a.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8-11 p.m. EDT (ABC) "CMA Fest." Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini return to host this country music special recorded at the June event in Nashville, Tennessee.



Friday, Aug. 10, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Chicago Voices." This episode of the series "Great Performances" celebrates Chicago's vibrant music and features Renee Fleming, Jessie Mueller, Michelle Williams and others.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.