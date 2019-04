Update: Vatican publishes updated schedule for pope's visit to Romania

Pictured are six of seven bishops of the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church who died during a fierce anti-religious campaign waged under the communist regime in Romania. Pope Francis recognized their martyrdom and will beatify them in Romania June 2. Clockwise: Auxiliary Bishop Vasile Aftenie of Fagaras and Alba Iulia; Bishop Ioan Balan of Lugoj, Auxiliary Bishop Tit Liviu Chinezu of Fagaras and Alba Iulia; Bishop Valeriu Traian Frentiu of Oradea Mare; Bishop Ioan Suciu, apostolic administrator of Fagaras and Alba Iulia; and Bishop Alexandru Rusu of Maramures. Not pictured is Father Alfredo Cremonesi, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions. (CNS photo/courtesy Romanian Catholic bishops' conference)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Visiting Romania May 31-June 2, Pope Francis will stop at six destinations, including a popular Marian shrine in Transylvania.



He also will beatify seven bishop-martyrs of the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church, who died during a fierce anti-religious campaign waged under the communist regime.



His visit to the predominately Orthodox country will be his 30th foreign trip after visiting Bulgaria and North Macedonia in early May.



The trip will include visits to the Romanian Orthodox and Roman Catholic cathedrals, celebration of a Latin-rite Mass and an Eastern-rite Divine Liturgy, as well as separate meetings with political leaders, young people and families as well as members of the Roma community.



He will visit the capital, Bucharest, the cities of Bacau, Iasi, Sibiu, Blaj and the Marian shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc, an important place of pilgrimage for Hungarian Catholics, especially on Pentecost, which is June 9.



The overwhelming majority -- almost 82 percent -- of Romania's 20 million inhabitants say they belong to the Romanian Orthodox Church led by Patriarch Daniel. About 6 percent of the population identifies itself as Protestant and over 4 percent identify as Catholic.



The Vatican April 24 released a full schedule for the trip, updating an itinerary published in late March. Times listed are local, with Eastern Daylight Time in parentheses.



Friday, May 31 (Rome, Bucharest)



-- 8:10 a.m. (2:10 a.m.) Departure from Rome's Fiumicino airport for Bucharest.



-- 11:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m.) Arrival at Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, near Bucharest.



-- 12:05 p.m. (5:05 a.m.) Welcoming ceremony at the entrance of the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.



-- 12:20 p.m. (5:20 a.m.) Courtesy visit with President Klaus Iohannis in the Cotroceni Palace.



-- 12:50 p.m. (5:50 a.m.) Meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the Cotroceni Palace.



-- 1 p.m. (6 a.m.) Meeting with civil and political leaders and members of the diplomatic corps at the Cotroceni Palace. Speech by pope.



-- 3:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m.) Private meeting with Romanian Orthodox Patriarch Daniel at the patriarchal palace.



-- 4:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m.) Meeting with members of the Orthodox synod at the patriarchal palace. Speech by pope.



-- 5 p.m. (10 a.m.) Joint Prayer of the Our Father in the new Romanian Orthodox cathedral. Greeting by pope.



-- 6:10 p.m. (11:10 a.m.) Celebration of Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of St. Joseph. Homily by pope.



Saturday, June 1 (Bucharest, Bacau, Miercurea Ciuc, Iasi, Bucharest)



-- 9:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m.) Departure by plane for Bacau.



-- 10:10 a.m. (3:10 a.m.) Arrival at Bacau airport, transfer by helicopter to the air base in Miercurea Ciuc.



-- 11:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m.) Celebration of Mass at the Marian shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc. Homily by pope.



-- 4:10 p.m. (9:10 a.m.) Transfer by helicopter to the Iasi airport.



-- 5:25 p.m. (10:25 a.m.) Visit to the Our Lady Queen of Iasi Cathedral.



-- 5:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m.) Marian gathering with young people and families in the square outside the government Palace of Culture in Iasi. Speech by pope.



-- 7 p.m. (Noon) Departure by plane for Bucharest.



-- 8 p.m. (1 p.m.) Arrival at Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, near Bucharest.



Sunday, June 2 (Bucharest, Sibiu, Blaj, Sibiu, Rome)



-- 9 a.m. (2 a.m.) Departure by plane for Sibiu.



-- 9:40 a.m. (2:40 a.m.) Arrival at the Sibiu airport and transfer by helicopter to Blaj.



-- 11 a.m. (4 a.m.) Celebration of the Divine Liturgy and the beatification of seven martyred bishops of the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church at Blaj's Liberty Field. Homily by pope. Recitation of the "Regina Coeli" prayer.



-- 1:25 p.m. (6:25 a.m.) Lunch with the papal entourage.



-- 3:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m.) Meeting with members of the Roma community. Greeting by pope.



-- 4:35 p.m. (9:35 a.m.) Transfer by helicopter to the Sibiu airport.



-- 5:20 p.m. (10:20 a.m.) Farewell ceremony at the airport.



-- 5:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m.) Departure by plane for Rome's Ciampino airport.



-- 6:45 p.m. (12:45 p.m.) Arrival at Rome's Ciampino airport.