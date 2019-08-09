Hsu named president of Laboure College

MILTON -- The board of directors of Laboure College announced Aug. 1 that Lily S. Hsu, Ed.D., has been named as the college's eighth president.



Hsu is an experienced academic leader and educator having most recently served as provost at Johnson and Wales University, where she was responsible for strategic leadership and academic programming across four campuses. Hsu has served as a vice chair of Laboure College's board of directors since 2016. During this time, she also served as chair of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee.



"Having worked closely on the board with Dr. Hsu, we know that she shares our commitment to the mission of Laboure and the hardworking and determined students we serve," said board chairman Damien DeVasto. "Laboure has an extraordinary 127-year tradition of exceptional healthcare education in the Boston area and online across the country. Lily is an experienced and caring visionary that will guide Laboure into our next phase of prominence in healthcare education and training."



Before joining Johnson and Wales, Hsu was the associate provost at MCPHS University. Throughout her career, she has promoted excellence in teaching and learning. She strives to create cultures of continuous improvement, innovation, and positive relationships between faculty, staff, and students. She has considerable expertise in academic program development, particularly in healthcare professional program development, and she has led departments in nursing, medical imaging, and radiation therapy. She is a former commissioner for the New England Commission for Higher Education (NECHE).