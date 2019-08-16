Deacon candidates make Profession of Faith

Deacon candidates and their wives are pictured with Bishop Arthur Kennedy following the Ceremony of Sacred Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity on Aug. 7. Pictured left to right are: Antonio and Lillian Perez, Ron and Kathleen Gerwatowski, Bash and Geeta Goppee, Betsy and Peter Bujwid, Mary and Alan Amaral, Bishop Kennedy, Phil and Heidi Anderson, Wilfredo and Vanessa Dilan, Claire Paras and Glenn Smith, Donna and Matthew Porter. Pilot photo/courtesy Deacon Timothy Donohue

Nine candidates for ordination to the permanent diaconate and their wives participated in the Ceremony of Sacred Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity on Aug. 7 in the Bethany Chapel at the archdiocese's Pastoral Center in Braintree. This ceremony is the final step for these nine deacon candidates before they receive the Sacrament of Holy Orders on Sept. 21 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



The men are Philip Anderson from St. Paul's Parish in Hingham, Alan Amaral from Sacred Heart Parish in Middleboro, Peter Bujwid from St. Eulalia's Parish in Winchester, Ron Gerwatowski from St. Mary's Parish in Franklin, Bashan Goppee from St. Thomas More in Braintree, Antonio Perez from Sacred Heart Parish in Roslindale, Matthew Porter from St. Paul's Parish in Hingham, Glenn Smith from St. Michael's Parish in Bedford, and Wilfredo Dilan from St. Stephen's Parish in Newton.



Bishop Arthur Kennedy, episcopal vicar for the New Evangelization presided at Evening Prayer with Deacon Patrick Guerrini, director of Diaconal Life and Ministries, and Deacon Christopher Connelly, director of Diaconate Formation.



The diaconate as a permanent order was restored at the Second Vatican Council and the first class of deacons was ordained in Boston in 1976. This vocation is open to married and single men between 35 and 60 years old who discern a call to serve God in a special way. Currently, there are 250 deacons serving in parishes, hospitals, prisons, and other service-based ministries in the Archdiocese of Boston. Those interested in learning more about the permanent diaconate are invited to contact Deacon Christopher Connelly at 781-746-5649.